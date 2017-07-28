MSNBC analyst calls ICE director ‘head of a violent gang’ - ‘the deadliest’

The complete moral inversion of the Left is on display. Joan Walsh, formerly of Salon, lately of The Nation and MSNBC, is a fixture of the pretentious journalistic left, so certain of its moral superiority. I have to assume Trump Derangement Syndrome had something to do with two disgraceful tweets she posted (hat tip: Will Racke, DCNF).

Wow, the head of a violent gang is taking the podium at the White House. The head of ICE. Ask good questions please, WH press corps — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) July 27, 2017 They are the deadliest gang. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) July 27, 2017 In an era where enforcing immigration law is called “racist,” maybe it should be no surprise to see a person with a big soapbox launching the notion that ICE is worse than MS 13, currently in the news, as the national affairs correspondent of The Nation and MSNBC political analyst surely knows. But we also live in an era of assassinations of law enforcement officers based on the presumptions underlying Walsh’s tweets.