Media hissy fits over Medicaid are really too much

Reporters and Democrats just can't stomach the idea that the people would have freedom of choice as to what kind of health insurance policy to buy or even the idea that people would have the choice not to buy. They also can't stand the idea of fewer regulations and lower taxes. The greedy government must also continually get more power.

It is truly pathetic how the media continue to talk about drastic Medicaid cuts. Medicaid is going to continue to rise substantially, just not as much as previous projections. It is no wonder government entities are broke throughout the country when the media just repeat talking points instead of recognizing that taxpayers don't have unlimited funds. It would be nice if the media did actual research instead of reprinting Democrat talking points as if they were facts. Can anyone imagine the reaction of Democrats, including the media, if any Democrat actually came out in favor of a Republican health care proposal to fix or replace the disastrous, collapsing Obamacare? Schumer and Pelosi do not allow freedom of thought or freedom of expression in the supposedly open-minded Democratic Party. When Republicans cross over, they are celebrated for their independence; in contrast, Democrats are chastised.