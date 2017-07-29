As the global warming narrative quickly unravels, and leftists scramble to throw accusations at those who dare question the false data, the media brushes facts under the rug. Amidst revelations of scientific fraud, data alteration and faked “hockey stick” data models , the fake news media remains suspiciously silent over the fact that NASA now confirms ocean levels have been falling for nearly two years.

Warmist doomsayers have another inconvenient “pause” on their hands, as sea levels have actually fallen the last two years, according to satellite data from NASA. Mac Slavo noticed the NASA data and Zerohedge picked it up.

Sea level rise is a complex phenomenon well-suited to demagoguery owing to our primal fear of drowning. S. Fred Singer has written two excellent a rticles on the science of it for AT readers.

Fish in the streets is a great image, but there have always been storms washing water over low lying coastal areas.

The sea levels have risen so much that when a high tide comes in, it floods the streets. I saw fish from the ocean swimming in the streets.

On a NASA page intended to spread climate alarmism ( https://climate.nasa.gov/vital-signs/sea-level/ ), NASA’s own data reveal that worldwide ocean levels have been falling for nearly two years , dropping from a variation of roughly 87.5mm to below 85mm. This data clearly contradicts the false narrative of rapid, never-ending rising ocean levels that flood continents and drown cities. The narrative is climate alarmists key element of the climate change fear mongering fiction that’s used to scare gullible youth into making Al Gore rich.

Graph via Zerohedge

Al Gore just this week was warning:

