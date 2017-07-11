"It's not the dumbest idea I've ever heard, but it's pretty close," Graham told Chuck Todd on NBC News' "Meet the Press."

Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham are at it again – continually trashing President Trump and his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, for talking to Russia, or else implying they want to work with Russia. There they go again...

...and...

"I am sure that Vladimir Putin could be of enormous assistance in that effort since he's doing the hacking," McCain said sarcastically with a broad smile.

They seem to have less of a problem with President Obama and the Democrats working with Iran.

They also did not raise Cain when Hillary Clinton and President Obama allowed 20% of U.S. uranium production to be transferred to Russia, a country that supplies nuclear material to Iran.

The Russians also are under suspicion for hacking around during elections, including ours. Every one of us should remember that not one intelligence agency has seen the Democratic National Committee's computers that we have been told were hacked by the Russians.

None of this bothers the two senators. But when President Trump tries to work out something constructive with the Russians, their aggravation is constant. Graham says Trump understands everything but Russia, but my guess is, Trump understands Russia very well.

All one can ask is why they are doing this. The short answer is that they enjoy being darlings of the media, and criticizing Trump allows them to get that adoration they crave. They are simply being used, and they like being used.

No wonder most people can't stand Graham and McCain.