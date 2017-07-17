My guess is that nothing will come of all this. Another “ wish sandwich .” A recipe of bread of supposed collusion, chicanery, and election hacking, but no real meat, despite the wishes of the media.

While watching the Sunday morning talk shows, I was not surprised to hear little else aside from Donald Trump Jr.’s now famous meetings with a few Russians. rabid “Trumpophobes”, breathlessly speculating over impeachment, resignation, and treason, had little time to discuss healthcare or much else.

As Donald Jr. admitted to Sean Hannity, “In retrospect, I would've done things differently.” Fair enough. We all have moments of 20/20 hindsight.

Hillary Clinton might have done things differently too and could be having her coughing fits in the White House rather than in the woods of Westchester County. Like not blaming Benghazi on a video. Or using a private server for her emails. Or soliciting a few less donations to her "foundation." Or deciding to campaign in Wisconsin. Water under the bridge.

The question swirling around Donald Jr. is whether he and his campaign associates knowingly attempted to collude with a foreign government. Like the way that the Clinton campaign and DNC colluded with the Ukrainian government, but no one seems interested in that story.

The easy way to end all this nonsense is for the new FBI director to follow the playbook of his predecessor James Comey. This would put an end to speculation over Donald Jr.’s now famous meeting.

Quoting from James Comey’s press conference one year ago, the new FBI director Christopher Wray, once confirmed, could exonerate Donald Jr. just as Comey did for Clinton. Remember what Comey said.

Clinton and her team were "extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information" but he said there was no clear evidence they intended to violate the law.

"Although there is evidence of potential violations regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case," he said.

"As the Secretary has long said, it was a mistake to use her personal email and she would not do it again. We are glad that this matter is now resolved."

The precedent has been set. Donald Jr. admits he shouldn’t have met with the Russians. That it was careless. The meeting may have violated some law, but no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case as no information passed from the Kremlin to the Trump campaign. Donald Jr. said he wouldn’t do it again, so the matter is now resolved.

I know, fat chance of this happening, but why not? What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

Brian C Joondeph, MD, MPS, a Denver based physician and writer. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.