With profound sadness, we note the passing of Larrey Anderson, Senior Editor of American Thinker, after a long illness. Larrey was, quite simply, one of the most brilliant people you could hope to meet. He joined AT early on and helped shape us. A man of deep thought and sterling integrity, he was fiercely devoted to his craft and to his writers. He set the standard. Though he has been inactive as an editor due to illness for some time, he has remained on our masthead as senior editor as a token of respect and in futile anticipation of his return.

We offer our condolences to his wife Eileen McDevitt, with whom he coauthored many pieces for AT. Words cannot begin to express adequately her loss.

We will publish more about Larrey in the future, for his life story is utterly remarkable. But for right now, the world has lost more than it realizes with his passing.

Rick Moran comments:

Larry Anderson was flat out the most brilliant person I've ever known. I had him on my old radio show many times years ago and despite the most debilitating pain and the drugs that never quite helped relieve it, he was one of the most articulate and passionate debaters in my experience. He could talk intelligently about a jaw dropping number of subjects. His wry sense of humor was a delight and despite living a life that involved enormous discomfort that few of us could fathom, he never whined or complained about the hand he was dealt.

He was a special man. I am glad he is now without pain and is at peace.

Kevin Jackson emailed us after learbing of Larrey's passing:

Here is Larrey's obituary via his wife Eileen:

Larrey Dean Anderson Jr passed away July 17, 2017 after enduring 30 years of debilitating chronic pain from an injury sustained while serving as an Idaho State Senator. He was born November 14, 1953 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Larrey and Retha (Crist) Anderson. The spirited, teasing and close bond he enjoyed with his Mother lasted a lifetime. His pride and love for his Father made them inseparable while they explored the backcountries of Idaho, first by tote goats and then plane (Larrey had his pilot’s license before he had a driver’s license.) In these last few years, from Larrey’s house, they explored together BBC productions, epic westerns and the search for all slap stick comedies. From a prodigious young age Larrey, known to his family and close friends as "Dee", excelled in academics, performing and writing music, exhibited strong leadership abilities, agility, quick thinking and speed in sports, and brought to all endeavors a playful sense of humor. An Eagle Scout by age 14, his abilities, drive and popularity made him class president, student body president, Idaho Boys State Governor. Yet, his greatest sense of accomplishment came from helping his friend Mark Kramer, wheelchair bound by MS, navigate the halls and social life of Twin Falls High school. He married Ellen Belle Morgan shortly after high school graduation in 1972 (they were later divorced.) He attended Harvard University on an academic scholarship where he was the first undergraduate to graduate with a dual degree in philosophy and comparative religion (cum laude). While at Harvard his and Ellen’s beautiful little girl Laura was born. Laura always held a special place in his life and heart. He obtained his Masters in Philosophy from Penn State where he studied under his lifelong mentor Stanley Rosen. He then went to work for Congressman Hansen in DC, while he also studied law and philosophy at Catholic University of America. While Larrey was in DC his best friend and precious son Kenneth Christian (KC) Anderson was born. Still at Catholic University, he was approached by Congressman MacDonald’s Office and was asked to assist. Larrey flew to Germany where he made several scheduled meetings and then on to Moscow. His efforts helped to stop the smuggling of highly sophisticated radar equipment into the USSR, labeled as medical devices. This experience and the brief questioning he experienced under the KGB while trying to leave the country caused Larrey to alter his focus. He returned to Idaho where he became involved in his family business and dived into state politics. He was elected to a senate floterial district that included areas in Twin Falls, Jerome, Cassia, Gooding, Lincoln, Camas, Minidoka, and Blaine County. As a libertarian and statesman he was able to carry these diverse counties for three terms until pain forced his retirement. In 1987 Larrey was running one family business, writing apple software programs for an inventory system he was developing for another family business, entertaining crowds in the Magic Valley, along with John Reynolds and John Kelly in the band Cobalt Blue, writing and recording his own music, running 8 miles 4-5 times a week, playing on an A league softball team while coaching his daughters’ high school softball team, and was working as a state senator when he attended a meet and greet with local elected officials in Ketchum. He stepped out of his pickup truck onto solid ice and hit the ground with such force that his life was forever changed. Larrey tried numerous alternative healing treatments, programs and therapies to address his increasing pain. Finally he had a spinal surgery only to have the graft compromised by a strength test. A rescue surgery, magnetic wave belt, chronic pain, neuropathic pain, additional surgeries, pain medications, and finally an intrathecal pain pump followed. During those intermittent times when he could work thorough the pain Larrey wrote - some books "The Order of the Beloved" and "The Underground" and did some online writing. He had several books he hoped to finish including a three part treatises on self-consciousness – The Idea of the Family, The Idea of Love and The Idea of Being. In 2008 Larrey began writing for American Thinker. Larrey so liked and admired the work that Tom Lifson was doing that he offered to help edit articles. Tom in turn was so impressed with Larrey’s writing and editing that he made Larrey a Senior Editor, a position from which Larrey was able to help several new writers develop their style and perfect their skills. Larrey had met Eileen Ann McDevitt and they were married in1989 in Boise Idaho. They had a deep and profound love and friendship that allowed them to sustain each other through the decades of surgeries and pain treatment. It was their love that sustained his hope. He reached out to others suffering offering empathy and compassion. Even with the pain, he found time for nieces and nephews and his adored grandchildren. He always respected their ideas and concepts and discussed those ideas with them in such a manner as to encourage self-reflection and self-refinement. He enjoyed philosophical and political discourse with friends and often engaged in deep and complex discussions with his father-in-law Charles McDevitt. Larrey is loved, he enriched many lives, and he will be missed.

He is survived by his wife Eileen, his daughter Laura Anderson and granddaughters Jude and Zora, his son KC (Karole) Anderson and grandsons Braxton, Isaac, Kole and granddaughter Audrey of Queens Creek Arizona, his parents, Larrey and Retha Anderson, his siblings Cherie (Chad) Wright of Springville Utah, MaryAnn (Mark) Stanger of Hansen, Carol (Bret) Olsen of Twin Falls, Ken Anderson of Jerome, in-laws, Charles and Virginia McDevitt of Boise, Eileen’s siblings, Kitty (Ken) Taghon of Boise, Brian (Lisa) McDevitt of Boise, Shelia (Simon) Brooking of Brooklyn NY, Terrence McDevitt of Boise, Neil (Richard) McDevitt of Seattle and Kendal (Tina) McDevitt of Boise, 34 nieces and nephews and 75 great nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held at the LDS Church located at 825 East B Ave, Jerome, Idaho on Saturday July 22, 2017 at 10 am.