Gretchen Rachel Hammond — whose June 24 story caused a national storm after she detailed how three women flying Jewish Pride flags embossed with the Star of David were instructed to leave the gathering by organizers from the Dyke March Collective — confirmed to The Algemeiner on Monday that while she was still employed by the paper, she was not presently engaged in its reporting and writing operations.

“At this time, I have not been fired from Windy City Times, but I have been transferred to working full time for the sales department,” Hammond explained in an emailed statement. “The reasoning is an internal matter and I have been instructed not to comment about it even to close friends. Given my present situation, I must comply with this instruction.”

It does sound as though she fears for her livelihood. Apparently over a story that was factually correct. And the Allgemeiner has been unable to get editors and management at the Windy City Times to comment on and clarify the situation facing Hammond.

Israel, of course, is the only state in the Middle East that tolerates and even celebrates homosexuals as members of its national community. Yet somehow, this symbol of tolerance for the very group organizing the march was deemed threatening by some.

In her initial report on the march, Hammond quoted a member of the Dyke March Collective explaining that the Jewish women had been removed because their flags “made people feel unsafe” and that the event was “anti-Zionist” and “pro-Palestinian.” On June 28 — in her last article for the paper — Hammond conducted an extensive interview with Dyke March Collective activist Alexis Martinez, who was given ample space to present her argument that the march was “anti-Zionist,” and not “antisemitic.” During the interview, Martinez accused the Windy City Times of having “failed in its journalistic mission” for allegedly not contacting her before the paper revealed the removal of the Jewish women marchers. Asked by Hammond whether the march organizers would apologize, Martinez said: “We did nothing wrong. Those people who are asking us to apologize need to come up with facts. They need to have been there, on the ground and involved in the situation to have some validity.”

I am honestly puzzled by the behavior of the alt-sexuality movement. (I am tired of adding initials to LGBTQ, and so prefer to use the term alt-sexuality, because it makes clear that the common point of the various initials is that they reject the binary male-female union of opposites as the definition of their own sexualities.) They obviously know that in the states confronting Israel and seeking to end its existence, people who are even suspected of homosexual practices are pitilessly murdered. The marchers expelling the Star of David from their march would be brutalized by the Palestinian “victims” they champion, if they were ever dropped into Gaza City and attempted a “Dyke March.” They would be well advised to run toward the Star of David on the Israeli flag at a border crossing, fleeing from a mob determined to enforce Mohammed’s declarations on the fate of those who act on the basis of same sex attraction.