The Hill:

"I am a Republican, but I'm not going to be a Republican anymore," Scarborough said during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

The former Florida GOP congressman said he was going to become an Independent.

His announcement comes after President Trump launched an attackon Scarborough and “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski in late June.

Trump went after Brzezinski’s looks, saying that she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when she and Scarborough visited Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on New Year’s Eve.

The "Morning Joe" duo fought back, saying that White House staff told them that Trump would have a tabloid story run about them unless they “begged” for it to be killed. Scarborough said he had evidence to back these claims but that he wouldn’t release it.

Trump was once a regular guest on "Morning Joe," when the co-hosts were accused of having a cozy relationship with the candidate during the GOP primary. But the relationship soured, and Trump began feuding with the MSNBC hosts.

The Republican National Committee also targeted the show in May, calling it “the worst case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”