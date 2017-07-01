Joe and Mika, wallowing in the mud

"A sure sign of ineptitude and malice is manifested when one's attacker is willing to cover himself with mud in order to try to make some it adhere to his target." --Christopher Hitchens The ever-execrable Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezenski are basking in the glory of mud of their own making; they think they are heroes of a kind because Trump tweeted something crass about them. Indeed he did. But it was well-deserved. The pair host a morning program on the anti-Trump MSNBC each morning to which they dedicate nearly every moment to trashing Trump in every conceivable way, mostly personal. They relentlessly mock him physically, mentally, and in every other way possible and have done so these past eight months. They are cruel and vicious like the worst ten-year-old bully at a rough elementary school. They rarely discuss policy; they would not have a clue. They know nothing about health care, immigration, tax reform, national security, etc. They are thoroughly ignorant of all things substantive. They only know Democrat talking points which lack substance, to say the least. Most of their time is spent maligning the president. Their guests, most of them ridiculous anti-Trumpers like Danny Deutch, et al, do the same. They are all hired thugs who betray their declared professions by being so easily purchased. They are all shameless professional Trump bashers.

Trump finally retaliated after eight months of tolerating their vitriol. One would think the world shifted on its axis. For the next 48 hours, the network and cable news outlets jabbered on about nothing else. Had the Norks launched a missile at Hawaii it might not have interrupted their glee at thinking they have finally got Trump in some sort of vise that will turn out to be an impeachable offense. Newsflash! Trump's tweet is not remotely an impeachable offense. It was well-deserved payback for months of vindictive nonsense that Joe and Mika spew each day. Good for Trump. Was it distasteful? Yes, it was. Are we Americans unaccustomed to such a ruthless reprisal from our President? Yes, we are. We have for too long accepted the spiteful language of the left Because conservatives have better manners, we take it lying down. So, yes, even Republicans were taken back a bit by Trump's coarse tweet, but most are likely secretly pleased, like when we witness a bully who has long gotten away with his or her bullying is taken out by his perennial victim. There is no question that the silly duo Joe and Mika deserved every hard-bitten word. They are the bullies; they attack Trump and conservatives all day long from their cushy on-screen chairs and have the audacity to be jolted when someone, anyone, fights back. The butt of Trump's tweet, Joe and Mika, are as mind-numbed as mind-numbed lefties can be. They do not think critically about any policy debate and cannot discuss one intelligently. All they know is the politics of personal destruction of the opposition. As surely as Ted Kennedy set out to destroy Robert Bork, our left has set out to destroy Trump. Kennedy's campaign to ruin Bork succeeded; he ruined the career of a fine and brilliant man. And what was Ted Kennedy? A coward of incomparable proportions; he let a woman die rather than be caught in an affair and then went on to collude with the Soviet KGB. The left thinks Trump is a cad, a misogynist! The Kennedys and the Clintons make Trump look like an altar boy. That truth is just another reason why they hate him so much. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezenski are nothing more than a couple of drones of the left. Not many people watch their program so Trump's tweet was a boon for their ratings but that won't last. They are boring and pathetic. They have for many months covered themselves with mud in their feeble attempt to smear Trump. Unlike the passive George W., Trump smeared back and they are shocked! Shocked that he could be so un-presidential. Un-presidential his response to their daily venom may be but they earned it. Trump was ever so justified. Some of their mud may have stuck to Trump but Joe, Mika and the rest of the MSM are wallowing in it. Charley Reese of the Orlando Sentinel wrote that "If malice or envy were tangible and had a shape, it would be the shape of a boomerang." The left learned nothing from their electoral loss. They have just become more obnoxious, more malicious, more despicable. That muddy boomerang is headed their way.