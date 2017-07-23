Nine months after the losing the primaries and then watching his rival Donald Trump go on to win the presidency, he's still displaying the same passive aggressive hostility, the same entitlement mentality, and the self-congratulatory accolades enveloped with a bow in fake claims of civility.

He's out shooting spitballs at Trump, offering his words of 'wisdom' to big dollar hedge fund groups in the sad hope of turning his own situation around and browbeating voters into voting for him maybe in 2020. It's as transparent as the light of day.

From MSN.com, Jeb offered his 'rules' for politics or living or something, showing his audience that after all these months for reflection, he hasn't changed a bit:

"If your opponent does things that you, your head explodes on, if Barack Obama did something as it's related to Russia, you say 'this is outrageous,' all this stuff, then when your guy does the same thing, have the same passion to be critical," Bush said.

Memo to Bush: Obama did do something your head explodes on - selling 20% of America's uranium supply to the Russians in exchange for big dollar donations to the Clinton Foundation, and then ignored evidence of Russian computer hacking during the election, only getting angry about it after he found himself looking for an excuse as to why Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election. He colluded with the Ukrainians - one heckuva a corrupt government - to release false information about Trump, and his operatives have since engaged in 'unmasking' innocent Americans caught up in intelligence dragnets to secure political advantage. All that, and using the IRS to target political dissidents, colluding with arms traffickers to arm Mexican cartels and allowing a U.S. ambassador to die rather than admit a still-live threat from al-Qaida during Campaign 2012.

Apparently, none of these things make Jeb's head explode much. He just gets upset about Donald Trump. And he's acting in a way that no Democratic opponent of Obama's would ever act - Democrats know how to close ranks and take one for the team. But Bush goes to pains to have you think he's a man of principle, even-handed, and all that fakery. Sorry, Bush - let's see you practice what you preach.

Here's another from his hypocrisy cavalcade:

"Rule number three: Be civil," Bush said. "The idea that you shout profanities at one another and expect the other guy or gal to respond like 'that's so nice of you, to call me a name,' this is horrible."

Still holding grudges from the heat of the campaign, Jeb? Enough to carry them over nine months after being soundly rejected by the voters as Trump sailed to victory? What I think is going on here is Jeb lacks the wit to give as good as he gets and now seeks to make his inabilty to respond to the slings and arrows of campaigning as a virtue, proof of his own worthiness for the presidency. Sorry Jeb, not working.

Then after that passive-aggressive show of bitterness, Jeb finally got the courage to say what he really wanted to say, which was to launch into direct attacks on Trump:

"When I ran for office, I said he is a chaos candidate and would be a chaos president," Bush said at the Skybridge Alternatives (SALT) hedge fund conference in Las Vegas in May. "Unfortunately, so far chaos organizes the presidency right now," he added.

Not a word here about how GOP "NeverTrump attacks are doing their darndest to create chaos Bush claims to deplore. Right now, Bush should be getting rid of his diaper, putting on his big boy pants and playing the role of adult, pointing out the sheer fakery and hypocrisy of the Democrats' claim that Trump did something illegal with the Russians during Campaign 2016. Apparently, that is too much to ask of the man who refused to vote for Trump, and he's doing his best to foment more chaos.

At least his brother George had the decency to shut up and fade from public view. Jeb has no such common sense, despite being in desperate need of the stage hand's hook.