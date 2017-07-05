Well, the idea is "sort of" back, although we are not using psychiatrists but rather the 25th amendment.

Back in 1964, porn publisher Ralph Ginzburg published a bogus "survey" of American psychiatrists claiming that Barry Goldwater was "mentally unfit" to be president. It did not work out and Mr. Goldwater eventually lost because voters, not "experts" decided.

This is from the Daily Mail:

A Democratic congressman has proposed convening a special committee of psychiatrists and other doctors whose job would be to determine if President Donald Trump is fit to serve in the Oval Office. Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who also teaches constitutional law at American University, has predictably failed to attract any Republicans to his banner. But the U.S. Constitution's 25th Amendment does allow for a majority of the president's cabinet, or 'such other body as Congress may by law provide,' to decide if an Oval Office occupant is unable to carry out his duties – and then to put it to a full congressional vote. Vice President Mike Pence would also have to agree, which could slow down the process – or speed it up if he wanted the levers of power for himself. The 25th Amendment has been around since shortly after the John F. Kennedy assassination, but Congress has never formed its own committee in case it's needed to judge a president's mental health.

I don't know these members of the U.S. House very well. However, I did see a photo and there were many African-American Democrats. So I guess that we can conclude that all of these Democrats represent districts with excellent public schools, zero crime, and places that everyone is dying to relocate to. In other words, these men and women have nothing to do because their districts are doing so well that they have time to engage in these stupid ideas intended for fundraising and nothing more.

Let me add this about Rep. Jamie Raskin: he once wrote a book called Overruling Democracy: The Supreme Court versus The American People.

Mr. Raskin's platform last November included fighting climate change and putting a price tag on carbon. He is also for challenging the NRA and a reduction in gun violence. Last but not least, he wants more economic opportunity, higher wages and protecting women’s health choices.

Based on his book, can we assume that he believes these issues should be settled by judges rather than voters?

Once again, we bring the word "insanity" and how it has overwhelmed so much of the Democrat Party. They are so eager to replace President Trump that they've forgotten their primary mission: represent their districts, especially the minority children caught up in failing schools that liberals like Mr. Raskin do not send their children to!

