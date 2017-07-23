For 115 years temperatures have been colder than in 1901 in St. Louis, Missouri on July 22nd, and now the temperature is a whopping one degree higher

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is running headlines like these

It's a record: Temperatures hit 108 degrees in St. Louis

The purpose of every headline like this is obviously meant to imply that it is constantly warmer than the year or century earlier.

In Springfield, Illinois where I live, the warmest day on record was 112 degrees Fahrenheit in July of 1954 during a supposed global cooling period. It's ridiculous.

The climate is and has always been cyclical and subject to variation throughout billions of years, without any influence of people or fossil fuels. The sun is the Earth's only heat source and solar activity has the greatest influence on temperatures. Of course as we build more cities and use more cement those areas will warm up but that certainly should not be called global warming because it is not caused by CO2. It is caused by large amounts of cement in the same places where people measure temperatures. Elsewhere, it's caused by what had been previously known as 'weather.'

Now it's global warming and the idea is to control carbon dioxide. The obvious purpose of controlling CO2 is to control our lives because the government certainly has no ability to control sea levels, storms and temperatures.