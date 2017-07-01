Sacramento is California’s capital, literally dominated by liberals, but clearly politics are polarizing the passions nationwide like never before. One expert told Hart: “People are so divided in our country right now that they don’t even want to start a relationship with someone who they don’t agree with politically.”

“What I’m looking for… first and foremost [is] someone who did not vote for Trump,” said one of many profiles on today’s computer dating sites, according to Sacramento Bee reporter Angela Hart . She sees this as evidence that, at least among Millennials, President “Donald Trump is killing romance.”

Many young leftist Democrats are zealously embracing the politics of anger, hatred, and violence, giving their souls to the dark side. And it now appears that they are also turning against love and nature.

This is the Leftists’ loss, because Republicans have more intense, and more satisfying, intimate relationships than Democrats, according to recent scientific studies.

“Political independents have sex even more often than Republicans,” says the author of one study, Professor Nicholas H. Wolfinger of the University of Utah. But he found that independents “cheat [on their mates] at the same [high] rate Democrats do.”

Natural passion is also much more frequent among those on the right, with Republicans 50 percent more likely to be amorous in the Great Outdoors.

“Republicans tend to have happier marriages than do Democrats,” according to Prof. Wolfinger. This might explain why married women tend to vote Republican, but single and divorced women tend to vote Democratic.

Single women often prefer the strange political bedfellow of Uncle Sam, a more reliable financial provider than today’s untrustworthy Leftist “pajama boys.” Most women prefer high fidelity to Peter Pan males of selfish low fidelity and faithlessness who never grow up to become mature, responsible, loving adults.

“What do women want? God, what do they want?” cried the bewildered founder of psychiatry Sigmund Freud. According to University of Toronto psychologist Jordan Peterson, women hate soft, harmless males; women want dangerous men who are civilized, and they want to help civilize them…. Beauty and the Beast. Women want strong, self-reliant, anti-Big Government individuals like America’s Founders.

Leftists typically collectivize in welfare sanctuary cities. New research indicates that city life lowers sperm counts and testosterone levels, emasculating and infantilizing Leftist males. This helps explain why in urban Europe and large American liberal cities the reproduction rate has plummeted below replacement and this is not solely because of easy taxpayer-subsidized abortion.

European churches are empty, and so are the cradles as Leftist shortcomings bring demographic doom. Leftism seems to be turning into an ideology of death, the enemy of life and love.

Among the five most common female romantic fantasies, says Peterson, is a passionate close encounter with a billionaire. Could it be that Leftist men are thus not only bested for female affections by Uncle Sam, but also by Donald Trump? No wonder socialist males subconsciously seethe with childish, impotent jealous rage at him.

When I met my soul mate, she had voted only for Democrats, but this never stood in the way of our falling in love. She began a bit to the left of me but, with wisdom, has moved to the right of me. We just celebrated our 42nd wedding anniversary.

Grow up, Leftists. Embrace life. Stop letting political correctness, the anti-Trump fake news, and the daily “Two-Minute Hate” foreseen in George Orwell’s novel 1984 seduce you into foolishly letting Leftist political ideology kill your chances of open-hearted romance and a life of love with Ms. or Mr. Right.

Lowell Ponte, a former Reader’s Digest Roving Editor, is author or co-author of eight books, the most recent being Money, Morality & The Machine.