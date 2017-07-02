Harry Truman is one of the few modern presidents seemingly liked by both sides. A few months ago, President Trump was excoriated for his "unprecedented" tweet to Nordstrom's concerning their shabby treatment of Ivanka. Now, after a tweet about Mika and Joe of Morning Joe, he is again being attacked by seemingly the whole world.

Imagine if “Give ‘em Hell, Harry” had had a Twitter account! If you don’t know who journalist Westbrook Pegler was, it is worth a Google search or two. He once called Truman a “thin-lipped hater”. Our ancestors seemed more comfortable with the First Amendment than we do today. Not to mention cigars, scotch, and poker in the White House.

THE WHITE HOUSE WASHINGTON Dec. 6, 1950 Mr. Hume: I've just read your lousy review of Margaret's concert. I've come to the conclusion that you are an "eight ulcer man on four ulcer pay." It seems to me that you are a frustrated old man who wishes he could have been successful. When you write such poppy-cock as was in the back section of the paper you work for it shows conclusively that you're off the beam and at least four of your ulcers are at work. Some day I hope to meet you. When that happens you'll need a new nose, a lot of beefsteak for black eyes, and perhaps a supporter below! Pegler, a gutter snipe, is a gentleman alongside you. I hope you'll accept that statement as a worse insult than a reflection on your ancestry. H.S.T.

Recall the following letter from Truman to the music critic of the Washington Post. Maybe President Trump he is just channeling Harry. This famous letter just cannot be reprinted too often.

Unprecedented?

I’ll quit before I drown in nostalgia.