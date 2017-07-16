If you think those soda taxes are about the ‘obesity epidemic,’ think again
“Watch what we do, not what we say,” was the famous advice of John Mitchell, when he became Nixon’s Attorney General, and before he went to federal prison. It’s honest advice from a crook, so naturally it applies to the government of Cook County, Illinois.
What they said was this tax would help address the obesity problem. Well, the tax has not been implemented as planned because it is tied up in court indefinitely in a lawsuit. But the result is not simply that the youngsters of Chicago are still guzzling caloric colas when not dodging stray bullets. No, you have to watch what Cook County did as a result.
Megan Crepeau of the Chicago Tribune reports:
More than 300 Cook County employees have been laid off after a proposed county soda tax was indefinitely stalled by a lawsuit, county officials said Friday.
Each county department had to cut 10 percent of its budget to meet the shortfall, according to a statement from County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
In addition to the layoffs, more than 600 vacant positions will go unfilled, she said.
"I regret that these actions are necessary — and I deeply regret the impact they have on individual employees," wrote Preckwinkle, noting that she proposed the soda tax in part to avoid such significant budget cuts.
Now, she tells us.
But keep in mind, it isn't all about the money. It is also about the power to control the way people live their lives.
Hat tip: Second City Cop
