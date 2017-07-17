"You're in such good shape. She's in such good physical shape. Beautiful," Trump told the French President's wife, who was standing next to first lady Melania Trump.

Over in tweetville, there seems to be a building Twitter-storm over something that occurred four days ago - President Trump's compliments to France's first lady, Brigitte Macron, on her figure.

They are yelling sexism, claiming sex-harassment, bellowing about commodification, claiming looks-ism -- all for the pretty innocuous remark. The president didn't comment on her boob size, her rear end shape, what he'd like to do, what he thinks her sexual history might be, or anything that really would give meat to any of those charges.

Get a load of this pop-up Reebok ad, guaranteed to alienate half its U.S. market with its pious, Pecksniffian, pontifiicating:

Guess there's no such thing as sexism at that sports giant.

But supposedly, Trump is out of touch with all the obvious things Reebok claims to know about women.

The reality is, it's Reebok that is out of touch with both women and French women in particular.

Here are the facts of life:

France's first lady, though in her sixties, has managed to maintain her youthful figure. I absolutely guarantee you that was not by accident, given the dictates of biology. And not only has she managed to succeed at that, it's a virtual certainty it was not easily done, either.

I don't speak for all French women, but I have spent time with France's government elites, and can you for certain that French people work hard on their figures. it's not the effortless eating of wine and butter alone as some popular books claim. It's my observation that the French elites, in general, practice the Atkins Diet, which permits the eating freely of French staples such as butter and beef bourgignon, as well as some wine - yet which limited carbs which make one fat.

I have hosted these elites when I was at Investor's Business Daily, and, not caring if it was sexist or not for me, the only woman in my section, to do the cooking, I always prepared the food because I wanted them to be well-fed with nothing served in plastic packaging. I learned quickly what the French elites will eat and not eat - and it's simple, they go for low carb - so one makes sure they get something low-carb because it ensures they will partake.

I saw it so many times it went beyond individuals - the French in public office work hard on their figures. It is probably the same with politicians in most Western countries, but I know for sure it's what the French do. They have a mean tabloid press over there in their home country as well as a status-conscious society, and thinness, along with rich-ness is a status symbol. Going Atkins can ensure thinness and accommodate most of the best French food, too.

So yes, I know the French work hard on their figures - eating this, forgoing that, being careful so as not to gain weight. It's not easy, but the most disciplined can do it.

The French first lady is one of these people.

And yes, she worked hard on her figure.

Here's my next insistence: If you work hard on your figure, if it's something you created yourself, defying the cruelties of nature, you can BET a compliment is welcome. I certainly was thrilled with compliments from people when I lost 50-plus pounds back in 2011. People at IBD, well trained in the pitfalls of sexism and wary of lawsuits, had been very hesitant to say something to me about my accomplishment, but it was utterly unnecessary - there is never any danger of complimenting someone for losing weight or maintaining a good figure. I guarantee you that person worked very hard to achieve that particular state.

Which brings us back to the catcall storm on Twitter and in the ad world: Obviously, Reebok is echoing the sensitivity about sexism seen in college students - not all of which is unmerited snowflakery. Young women get floods of fake and real compliments from creeps and nice people alike all the time, and many, perhaps most, want it knocked off. Reebok is appealing to those people, in addition to indulging its Eurotrash loathing for President Trump with its big budget anti-Trump ad.

Obviously, what they are saying with this ad is that they have no idea what it is like to be sixty and have a still-beautiful figure. Physical exercise? Like with the clothing they sell? Guess there is no connection to them between wearing their clothes, exercising, and working one's keister off, literally, to have a nice figure at age 60. Nope, they just hold the 20-year old's view that complimenting one's figure is sexist commodification. When you are 20 and have an effortlessly good figure, and want to be recognized for your brains instead, it can be an issue. But it's not for someone who is 60, is self-confident about her brai and has worked hard to maintain a good figure.

Obviously, Reebok only wants the 20-year old Trump hater's money for its products.

Sounds like a winner of a business model to me. Just don't imagine it harms Trump or upsets the French first lady.