How leftists run out of other people's money

The Conservative prime minister of United Kingdom, Margaret Thatcher (1979-1990), famously considered that the problem with leftists is that they eventually run out of other people's money. In her speech to the Conservative Party Conference on October 14, 1983, the Iron Lady expressed the fundamental truth: "If the State wishes to spend more, it can do so only by bothering your savings or by taxing you more. And it's no good thinking that someone else will pay. That someone else is you." Democracies, unlike dictatorships, do not overtax citizens to death of purchasing power, and there can be no freedom without financial freedom. The money transferred from our pockets to the "common wallet" should guarantee a good level of security, access to justice, and a well functioning administration – serving people, and not vice versa.

In 2010, when the U.S. national debt was closing in on 14 trillion dollars, the government felt the urge to spend nearly $1 million of taxpayers' money to "create poetry" for zoos. While one in eight people with advanced cancer could not afford recommended care, the National Institutes of Health felt it necessary to invest $442,340 in research on the behavior of male prostitutes in Vietnam. Meanwhile, Medicare poured $35 million into 118 fictitious medical clinics. In 2011, the Star Tribune observed: "It's not a crime to owe money, and debtors' prisons were abolished in the United States in the 19th century. But people are routinely thrown in jail for failing to pay debts." While some struggling "commoners" were sentenced to "indefinite incarceration" for $300 debts, Michelle Obama didn't see anything wrong with blowing $10 million in taxpayers' money on her vacations. According to Robert Keith Gray, author of Presidential Perks Gone Royal, American people "spent" $ 1.4 billion dollars for Obama' whims in 2011 only. In comparison, the British Royal Family "costs" about $57.8 million per annum. In 2012, six Saginaw police officers fired 47 times at Milton Hall a homeless man who stole a cup of coffee from a local gas station. Meanwhile, the U.S. government was robbing "we the people" out of $100,000 to throw a "Celebrity Chef Fruit Promotion Road Show in Indonesia." If during the reign of Obama you had problems feeding your kids and helping your elderly parents, you must know that the government used your money for "absolute necessities" such as a study on the effects of Swedish massages on rabbits ($387,000), a new soccer field for detainees in Guantanamo ($750,000), research on "risky sexual behavior" of gay men in Argentina ($400,000), an evaluation of methane gas emissions from cows ($700,000) – you name it. NASA scientists must have suspected that Congress is on another planet, which led to their $3-million study on "how Congress works." The leftocrats had such a peachy time blowing taxpayers' money to the tune of phony-crony "let's share the wealth" that they are trying to impeach the lawfully elected president who stands in the way of their immense profits. They still hope to laugh all the way to the taxpaying ATM; they are yet to learn that accountability for their treasonous acts is no laughing matter.