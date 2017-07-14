President Trump ran on a quixotic set of ideas about aggressively stopping Islamic terror. Like a fly in amber, the standard operating procedures (SOP) governing the Obama Federal Bureau of Investigations guarantee to preserve the same systemic, intractable failures that unleashed mass murderer Omar Mateen and Syed Farook and bride Tashfeen Malik to maim and murder dozens of Americans.

Christopher Wray, President Donald Trump's FBI director nominee, seems a perfectly nice man. But nothing he has said during confirmation hearings on July 12 distinguishes him as someone who would reform Barack Hussein Obama's Islamophilic FBI.

From Wray's comments to the Senate Judiciary Committee, we know how he'll bravely break with President Trump. He's partial to his predecessor, James Comey. To wit, Wray said he sided with Comey in rejecting a domestic surveillance program in 2004, "not because he knew the substance of the dispute," but because of his affection for Comey.

Given his unalloyed loyalty, Wray'll be unlikely to remove from FBI training manuals the fiction about jihad being a peaceful pillar of the Islamic faith.

To get a sense of how the outfit being glorified by the Senate panel operates, consider this: you hire a private firm to protect you, only to discover that, as part of your protection plan, your protectors undergo sensitivity training to desensitize them to potential perpetrators and evildoers, thus giving the latter easy access to you and yours. This "strategy" would endanger your life. The company executing this harebrained scheme, moreover, would be in violation of its contractual obligation to keep you safe. If you came to harm, you'd sue.

But first, fire the fools before they get you killed.

Thanks to the president, we can only hope that firing the director of the FBI will become a new norm. For among his many other "virtues," former FBI director Comey believes that "unless [his] passport is revoked," an American citizen who holds an American passport and who has fought for ISIS – maybe even decapitated a dhimmi or two – "is entitled to come back" to the U.S. We know this because Comey said it on 60 Minutes!

In 2014, he was asked about the status of the fighters America, unwittingly, exports to ISIS Land. This sanctimonious civil servant, traitor to the people who pay for his keep, promised to "track [the fighters] very carefully" after he let them in.

At the time, anchor Megyn Kelly aptly used the word "treason," although she applied it exclusively to ISIS-Americans, when they, at least, were being true to their vampiric god. To whom was Comey being true? Certainly not to the law. In Judge Andrew Napolitano's telling, the federal government's top law enforcement agent didn't know the law (or was willfully ignoring it):

[Comey] forgot there's a statute called providing material assistance to a terrorist organization. So, if he knows that Americans have been fighting with ISIS and he also knows that the secretary of state has declared ISIS a terrorist organization, that is more than enough evidence for him to arrest them upon their re-entry to the U.S. It is crazy to let them back in and wait and see what they do.

That's our crazy Comey. And the new guy, Christopher Wray, loves him just the way he is.

Another swamp creature for whom Wray has "enormous respect" is former FBI director Robert Mueller. "[T]he consummate straight shooter," gushed Wray.

Both the Muslim Public Affairs Council and the Arab-American Institute would agree. Thanks to Mueller, Comey's predecessor, these and other special interests were involved in shaping FBI counterterrorism training.

Before Russia (B.R.), when the-now monomaniacal media touched occasionally on an issue of abiding interest to Americans ("murder by Muslim immigrant"), they used milquetoast words. Again, the T-word (being floated for Donald Trump, Jr.) would more appropriately describe how White House and FBI leadership invited Muslim advocacy groups to shape American counterterrorism training.

In Feb. 2012, WIRED magazine published an article titled "FBI Purges Hundreds of Terrorism Documents in Islamophobia" and hashtagged "Islamophobia." The magazine took some credit for urging the FBI to scrub counterterrorism training manuals of what sentient human beings would view as undeniable and dangerous trends and proclivities in Islam and its practitioners. Bragged the author: "The White House ordered a government-wide review of counterterrorism training late last year [2011]. A Pentagon document responding to the order cited [WIRED magazine's series] as an impetus for the effort."

To better know thy enemy, your FBI purged the scholarship of the likes of Robert Spencer and Daniel Pipes from the FBI training library at Quantico.

How did this book-burning go down? Enter Director Mueller. In 2012, wrote WIRED, Mueller, who was succeeded by Comey, undertook to excise the FBI's counterterrorism training program of "anti-Islam materials." Essentially, Mueller saw to it that Islam was porcelainized.

Soon, the agency was redacting or expunging documents perceived to "stereotype" Arabs or Muslims, to sport "factual errors" (such as that Islam is not peace, presumably), to be in "poor taste" (perhaps a less than polite reference to The Prophet), or to be "lacking in precision." (Because the "truth" is that no "authentic" Muslim theologian would ever suggest that decapitation of a non-believer could be considered a mitzvah in Islam.)

Guidelines were published to help our comical FBI "protectors" defend against "anti-Islam documents." You can feel safe. New FBI recruits are brainwashed to believe that Americans who fly Gen. R.E. Lee's Battle Flag are as likely to erupt as Muslims.

It's easy to see how this frightful situation saw Mohammed A. Malik, friend to Orlando mass murderer Omar Mateen, dutifully report Mateen to the FBI, only to be dismissed. (Just another self-hating Muslim. Hug?) Faithful to Mueller's mandate, Director Comey personally vouched for the botched investigation that facilitated slaughter in Orlando.

Both men, role models to the new guy, were clearly Eric Holder loyalists. The attorney general had declared that the FBI harbored "systemic" anti-Islam bias and needed a fix.

One such "fix" entailed ridding the FBI of heroic men like Philip Haney.

Forcibly retired from the Department of Homeland Security, the soft-spoken, demure Haney has since divulged that the Obama administration "nixed the probe into the Southern California jihadists" (Syed Farook, Tashfeen Malik and their network), eliminating a program he, Haney, had developed. The Haney database would've helped connect certain networks – Tablighi Jamaat and the larger Deobandi movement – to domestic terrorism rising. Haney's files were destroyed, and he was subjected to an internal investigation for doing his patriotic duty to protect Americans.

Political correctness run amok is how pundits on Fox News euphemized the FBI's SOP under BHO. Treason seems more like it.

This is the Mueller and Comey FBI. How does President Trump imagine that Christopher Wray, who looks up to the two and swam in the same polluted waters, will fix it?

Ilana Mercer is the author of The Trump Revolution: The Donald's Creative Destruction Deconstructed (June 2016) and Into the Cannibal's Pot: Lessons for America From Post-Apartheid South Africa (2011). Follow her on Twitter, Facebook, Gab, and YouTube.