Hillary’s campaign coordination with Obama only possible in the Washington swamp

Hidden in the usual holiday weekend news dump (perfected during the Obama years) was the New York Times admission that it had misstated facts. In stories since January and as recently as Monday, the Times has incorrectly reported intelligence agencies’ determination that the Russians interfered in the 2016 presidential election. The Democrats rely upon the leadership of the Times, the Washington Post, CNN, ABC, NBC, and CBS news to damage Donald Trump. A White House Memo article on Monday about President Trump’s deflections and denials about Russia referred incorrectly to the source of an intelligence assessment that said Russia orchestrated hacking attacks during last year’s presidential election. The assessment was made by four intelligence agencies — the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Agency. The assessment was not approved by all 17 organizations in the American intelligence community.

All of this interference was done according to some in the intelligence community with the aim of helping elect Donald Trump. They further claim that Vladimir Putin ordered this effort to hurt Hillary Clinton whom he despises from her years as Secretary of State. As early as October, 2016 the Obama administration claimed that the Russians had interfered in the Presidential elections, but they were aware in August. Yet, surprisingly, they did nothing significant to stop or deflect this computer hacking. At the time, they were confident that Hillary would win the election and continue the Obama legacy. Hillary would not expose all the questionable surveillance activity of the Obama administration. Now Susan Rice will have to testify about some of this activity. By the end of Novembe,r the administration had determined to damage Trump’s presidency by linking their success with the Russians. This idea was hatched in the Hillary war room following the election. The argument was that Trump’s staff conspired with the Russians. They coupled this argument with the idea that they favored Trump over Hillary due to personal animus. In James Comey’s May testimony he debunked the claim that Trump conspired with the Russians. Buck Sexton, a former CIA employee, has pointed out that the swamp in Washington has tried to discredit the Trump administration through innuendo rather than evidence. He argues that the process used by Clapper to put together the January 2017 report was unusual. He agrees with Fred Fleitz, a former intelligence officer, that the correction was not adequate and that the process used was irregular. Sexton further added the other agencies that make up the 17 agencies that have been referenced. The U.S. intelligence community is specifically made up of 17 organizations that includes the Department of the Treasury, the CIA, the FBI, Army Intelligence, Marine Corps Intelligence, the DNI, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, the National Reconnaissance Office, the Department of Homeland Security, the NSA and the Department of State. Also included are the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Energy and the Air Force, Coast Guard and Navy Intelligence groups. Former DNI Director James Clapper testified that those four agencies did not author the report. Instead it was a committee from three of the agencies. These were hand-picked for this conclusion. This is evidence of coordination between Hillary and Obama. That fact was disclosed by former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper during a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on May 8, when he acknowledged the assessment was not conducted by his office, the FBI, the CIA and the NSA, but by a panel. Clapper told senators the assessment was actually made by two dozen or so “seasoned experts” who were “handpicked” from the contributing agencies. The three agencies were run by James Comey, James Clapper, and John Brennan, none supportive of Trump. In the third debate, Hillary mentioned the “classified” information that the Russians were hacking computers to influence the election. Need more proof of coordination? While they succeeded in gaining access to DNC computers they were thwarted by the RNC. Further the DNC rebuffed FBI efforts to help. What did they try to hide? We still do not know who turned over the Hillary campaign e-mails to WikiLeaks, despite news reports blaming the Russians. Last week, CNN fired three employees after retracting its report of collusion between Anthony Scaramucci and the Russians. This followed his threat to pursue legal action. But this was their latest effort to discredit Trump and his victory in November. They were not content to damage General Michael Flynn. Now they try to get Republicans to stop his tweeting, to prevent direct communications with the public. But he said no. Keep up the fight against the swamp!