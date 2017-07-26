Have the Supremes ruled on the Grand Inquisitor?

The corrupt D.C. establishment is now checkmating Trump by threatening him with a "special prosecutor" – an ad hoc invention from the Nixon days, when Hillary (remember?) wanted to simply deprive POTUS of all his constitutional rights. Well, they've done it again, and to add contempt for the Constitution to de facto acts of sedition and open threats of murder against Mr. Trump – who is accused of winning the election according to the rules – the Permanent Establishment has turned into a giant lynch mob, just as Justice Thomas said when he was up for Senate advice and consent.

This is way beyond political scandal – it is a clear and obvious violation of constitutional law. Apparently, the Dark State picked up Obama's contempt for the U.S. Constitution, and is now showing us how its operators feel. Notice that the Grand Inquisitor – pardon me, the "special prosecutor" – has never passed constitutional muster. But having such a constitutional monstrosity is like driving an explosive torpedo straight into the heart of our legal foundations. It hails back to the English days of witchcraft prosecutions, designated by Cromwell and his ilk for the purpose of trial by ordeal. That is exactly what the left has created here. Liberals have found their inner Stalinist again, and to tell the truth, that little persecutor has always been inside their little souls. One obvious counter-move is to demand that the whole anti-constitutional contraption of Grand Inquisitor be presented to the Supremes, who are at least technically obligated to rule on issues this fundamental. One obvious way to do that is to fire Mueller and his whole squad of drooling witch hunters and then let whoever dares to do so present the case to the Supreme Court. Since the U.S. attorney general has no real standing to prosecute his own boss, some creative "scholars" – Larry Tribe, maybe, or Hillary – will make up the legal sophistry needed to justify adding a fourth branch of government – that of a Grand Inquisitor – to the Supremes. It doesn't matter much, since the Deep, Dark State is working hand in hand with the media lynch mob to find some creative legal narrative to bring this whole demonic mess to the execution block. Now we have the Roberts Court, which is the first in history to actually repeal the law of contradiction (in the case of Obamacare), and no doubt Justice Roberts can make something up to bring this tangled mess to SOTUS. But how would they vote? Given Roberts's surrender of elementary logic to the political pressures of the moment some years back, he may well vote for a new constitutional branch of government. Dostoyevsky thought "Grand Inquisitor" sounded good. That should eliminate all checks and balances remaining in the tattered remnants of the U.S. Constitution. And "the last, best hope of mankind" can then go down in glory, flags flying in the wind, to the applause of all righteous liberals in the world.