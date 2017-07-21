The 31-year-old actress has officially joined season seven of the FX anthology series. Ryan Murphy announced the news via Twitter on Wednesday, expressing how "thrilled" he is to finally work with the Girls creator.

This is one of those stories that truly and simply speaks for itself:

I believe that further exegesis on this matter can be safely left to the comment thread.

Lena Dunham joins 'American Horror Story' Season 7 The 31-year-old actress has officially joined season seven of the FX anthology series. Ryan Murphy announced the news via Twitter on Wednesday, expressing how "thrilled" he is to finally work with the Girls creator.

