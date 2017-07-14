He likened global warming advocates to activists who fought to end slavery, promoted civil rights and women's suffrage, gay rights, and the anti-apartheid movement, saying they all met "ferocious resistance" in pushing their causes.

Climate Depot:

"The abolition of slavery, woman's suffrage and women's rights, the civil rights movement and the anti apartheid movement in South Africa, the movement to stop the toxic phase of nuclear arms race and more recently the gay rights movement," Gore said. "All these movements have one thing in common. they were all met with ferocious resistance," Gore said on July 13th during his talk to the conference in Melbourne. (Full Transcript of Al Gore's Speech to Australian Climate Summit) Gore sang the praises of fossil fuels during his speech. "Must we change? We have had tremendous benefits from our reliance on fossil fuels. Poverty has declined, living standards have increased and we still depend on them for more than 80% of world's energy," Gore opened his talk stating. But then he again added, "Must we change?" Gore's answer was yes – we must change and he spent the remainder of his talk on showing the alleged negative impacts of carbon dioxide's impact on the climate. Gore's talk featured bad weather stills and videos from around the world from floods to typhoons to heat waves and wild fires and blamed them on rising CO2 emissions from fossil fuels. (Climate Depot Note: Blaming extreme weather on "climate change" is not supported by evidence.)

Why do liberals insist on portraying themselves as the underdog? They have a stranglehold on the arts, the culture, academia, and political power. And yet, "ferocious resistance" to climate change hysteria must be overcome by the small band of heroic activists who, against all odds, are trying to save the planet.

What a load of crap.

Liberals just aren't happy unless they are losing. Gore's misleading message about extreme weather events and the peril that the Earth is in just doesn't track with the available evidence.

And skeptics willing to point this out are marginalized, hounded out of academia, and threatened with jail – or worse. Journals refuse to publish their papers. It is tantamount to professional suicide to question the dominant views of scientists who have their careers and reputations at stake in promoting a false narrative about imminent climate disaster unless we impoverish ourselves by massively reducing industrial activity.

The reality of this "ferocious resistance" is that barely a peep is heard from skeptics in professional scientific circles. The climate change echo chamber does not allow alternate viewpoints to be heard.

Perhaps the "ferocious resistance" Gore talks about comes from the growing evidence that climate change is not as serious a problem as the former vice president and his minions have been claiming and that their unproven "solutions" like carbon taxes and the destruction of the fossil fuel industry won't solve anything and are likely to throw tens of millions of people into poverty and risk of death.

Al Gore has gotten rich running around the globe telling us that the end is nigh unless we destroy Western economies. His message may cheer liberals who see themselves as a persecuted minority, heroically battling the forces of evil to save us all from destruction. But for the rest of us, it's just more tiresome rhetoric.