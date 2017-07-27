The Hill:

A vote on the amendment has been scheduled for Thursday.

To be clear, it’s almost certain Daines doesn’t support a single-payer system.

The vote would be part of the ObamaCare repeal bill vote-a-rama — a rapid succession of amendments that can last hours, oftentimes stretching through the night and into the next early morning. Vote-a-ramas are often a time when senators force their colleagues across the aisle to take tough votes, which can be turned into political attack ads later.

During the 2016 election, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) championed the idea of Medicare for All.

It’s gained traction, as more Democratic candidates have embraced the idea. Recently, senators — such as Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) — have rallied around universal coverage. And a Medicare for All bill in the House has already garnered 115 co-sponsors, which is almost double the amount the legislation received last congressional session.

Senate Democrats have a lot of seats to defend next election: 23 and another two held by independents who caucus with the Democrats. Those up for re-election include Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.) and Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.).

The legislation from Daines appears to be the same language as the Medicare for All bill in the House sponsored by Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.).

But single-payer isn’t a unifying message among Democrats.

“In order to embrace that concept, you’ll have to be willing to defend the efficiency and effectiveness of a fully run government system, and there are many Democrats who are not going to do that and there are some who are.”