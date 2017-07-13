“He’s 5-foot-6 and is dwarfed by human trees Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan,” says an insider. “ ‘GMA’ initially thought using an anchor desk with elevated chairs would help the problem. Still awkward, George’s little-boyish mini-legs were seen dangling.” Back in 2011, there were rumors Stephanopoulos could be swapped out after network execs liked the way that 6-foot-3 Josh Elliott looked next to Roberts. In 2010, Page Six reported that ABC staffers were gossiping that Roberts continued to wear high heels to tower over Stephanopoulos as “a sign of power.” But George’s wife, Ali Wentworth, has no problem with her husband’s stature, having said, “He’s 5-foot-7. But 6-foot-7 in bed!”

All this primping, from a guy who made his name by leaving half-eaten sandwiches in the filthiest pigpen office in the White House, according to Gary Aldrich in his 1998 chronicle of the Clinton White House, Unlimited Access.

Here's the thing about these people: TV viewers could care less about George Stefanopoulos' leg size, let alone any of the too-much-information about his behavior in bed. He already has a long Greek name, so that ought to be a clue that unconventional names - and less than typical Hollywood norms - are all right with viewers. Greek names are held by Mediterranean-descended people and God designed most of them short, so there is nothing unusual about it or deserving to be covered up. The TV crew George hangs around with considers this ultra important stuff, however and spends hours worrying about Stefanopoulos' leg size. George goes right along with them and plays with that game instead of just stand up for principle and saying: 'This is who I am.'

So don't ever let this pampered princeling tell you he is some sort of deep thinker. Not only is Stefanopoulos a pampered princeling, he remains a Clinton leftist with a penchant for Clinton Foundation troughing. Those are the real problems, not his leg size.

Can we get some relief from this idiot scene?