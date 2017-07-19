We can now dispense with the notion that either party has any concern for its constituents. Neither does. They are engaged in a war of wills for their own power. Every member of Congress knows that Obamacare is a blight upon the American economy and its people. The Democrats are determined to let it do further damage and leave more people without access to actual care by being rigidly obstructionist. The Republicans are like a herd of cats in their fear of the vicious leftist media.

The failure of the Republicans to repeal the orchestrated disaster that is Obamacare proves once again and for all to see that what goes on in Congress, today more than ever before, is just one big turf war. Just to be clear, a turf war is a bitter struggle between criminals or gangs over the right to operate within a particular area – any dispute in which one party seeks to obtain increased rights or influence.

The Democratic Party has been a well organized criminal enterprise for at least a hundred years. Beginning with Tammany Hall (1786), which was gang-like in structure, it was the Democratic Party denizens who invented backroom deals, paying for votes, and all the other strategies and tactics we have come to know too well. To this day, the DNC relies on corruption to play out its grand plan, to destroy its opposition. It hires thugs to foment violence at rallies and instructs these political mercenaries in the use of particularly nasty tactics.

Losing elections never seems to alter the Democrats' course of action. They keep to their policy of pushing the big lie. Jack Wheeler noted this last week with regard to the media and their campaign of fake news: they are following Hitler's instructions in Mein Kampf (vol. 1, ch. 10) on how to employ the Big Lie:

In the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility, because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily[.] ... It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there may be some other explanation. For the grossly impudent lie always leaves traces behind it, even after it has been nailed down, a fact which is known to all expert liars in this world and to all who conspire together in the art of lying."

The Republicans, on the other hand, are a collection of little gangs, like the street gangs of Los Angeles. Their turf may only be a few blocks, an extended neighborhood, but they still defend their right to control it. They are nominally members of the same gang but without loyalty to each other or the street soldiers (constituents) they are meant to protect. The Democrats stick together like the Mafia; the Republicans barely stick together at all. As we have just seen, they are quick to break their promises, to betray their own if they think their personal power may be in jeopardy.

Who stands for what? The Democrats stand for one thing and one thing only: their own power, from which they derive great wealth by doing the bidding of donors and lobbyists. Hillary Clinton, for example, stood for absolutely nothing beyond the continuation of Obama's destructive policies. She sought high office only for the personal wealth it could bring to her coffers. And indeed, she became a fabulously rich woman by selling access and favors to foreign entities while secretary of state. Since the November election, the Democrats stand only for obstructing Trump any and every way possible. They care not at all about the American people, the Constitution, or doing their job as laid out in that document. They are united by their fervent quest for power and their contempt for any person or group who opposes them.

The Republicans are the epitome of weakness, characterized by a particular quality of inadequacy and ineffectiveness. They also somehow get very rich by clinging to their offices even when they accomplish nothing of consequence. Perhaps they get paid to be inconsequential. It is almost as if they prefer being the minority party and so act as though they are powerless even when they are not. They generally operate out of fear – fear of the media and fear of being excluded from the establishment club, which is run like a restricted clique of elitist Democrats and media swells. If supporting their president earns them the disdain of the Beltway crowd, they will keep their heads down and their mouths shut. It is impossible at this moment to have an ounce of respect for any but a few of them. And united in their cowardice, they disempower the few with the courage of their convictions.

Most gangs have "two arms." One arm is militant; violent; and, if interdicted, quickly replaced by new recruits. The responsibility of the other arm is to bring in the money: drugs, protection, extortion, blackmail, etc.

The Democratic Party rakes in millions of dollars, much of it from illegal sources. The Clintons took millions from Asian operatives like Charlie Trie and John Huang. We know that the Clinton Foundation took millions from numerous countries for various promises for past or future benefit. The Republicans have some billionaire donors as well, but they are more likely supporters of the Constitution, traditional values, and the preservation of the American culture. The left has deemed these values abnormal, as in racist, sexist, and homophobic. Our timorous Republicans cower and retreat when threatened with such epithets.

Sen. McConnell has announced that he does not have the votes to pass what he called a repeal and replace bill for Obamacare but was not that at all. It was a baby step, and even that was too harrowing for enough of our submissive Republicans...who want to increase Medicaid spending, as if that program provides actual health care!

If McConnell brings a repeal only bill to a vote, it will likely fail – thanks, again, to the Democrat barricade and pusillanimous Republicans. The turf war continues, and it is a heartbreaking place at which this great nation finds itself. We are being governed by gangs of bullies and punks.