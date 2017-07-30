Fusion GPS - in bed with the mainstream media all along

Fusion GPS, the political opposition research group at the center of the media's Trump-colluded-with-the-Russians "narrative" has been abnormally cozy with the mainstream media organs it's used in its disinformation and smear operations. Now, they're protecting them. Daily Caller reports that these very same press creatures who worked with Fusion GPS to spread the false stories about Trump, have gotten curiously silent about the firm's role in the widening web of scandal about the firm's actual role in colluding with the Russians. They include CNN, the Washington Post and the New York Times, none of which have reported a word about the new revelations showing that Fusion GPS took money from the Russians to undercut President Trump.

Fusion GPS apparently took money from anyone. They not only cooked up the infamous phony "golden showers" dossier about President Trump, not a word of which was true, though some media outlets reported it that way, they also engineered the Russian meetings with President Trump's son, Donald Trump, Jr., and two other associates inside the Trump Tower, as a means of making it appear that Trump was in bed with the Russians all along. In testimony last Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committe, hedge fund manager William Browder said they were up to their eyeballs working with the most nefarious elements of the Russian government/oligarchy. Daily Caller writes: At the same time that Fusion GPS was crafting the dossier allegedly exposing the Trump campaign’s collusion with the Russian government, they were also working to advance Russian interests, according to Browder’s testimony. Browder told the committee that Natalia Veselnitskaya, the same Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort at Trump Tower during the campaign, “hired Glenn Simpson of the firm Fusion GPS to conduct a smear campaign against me and Sergei Magnitsky in advance of congressional hearings on the Global Magnitsky Act.” The law is named for Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who represented Browder before Russian authorities jailed and killed him after he exposed a massive fraud scheme. Who among the mainstream media organs has been more persistently, consistently, insistently anti-Trump than the New York Times, the Washington Post and CNN? they are praising themselves like crazy as hard-hitting reporters who are finally doing 'real journalism' with the advent of the Trump administration, given their sorry past as media lapdogs during the previous one. But it doesn't hold water with these revelations. Apparently, they were just string puppets for Fusion GPS and its media manipulators. They got their fake scoops, they ran with them, they did what Fusion GPS wanted, and Fusion GPS took its payments from its clients. Is this media corruption or what? What's the deal with all the silence from the mainstream press, these colluding outfits in particular, now that the truth is coming out?