After breaking up the great Calais migrant camp, apparently the French government thought the problem of unvetted, uncontrolled migration, along with all the crime and disorder that goes with it, would somehow go away. Just by breaking up the camp, as if the camp was the problem and not the people causing trouble in it. In reality, the great Calais breakup just sent the problem to pop up someplace else, this time in the city of Metz.

For a nation that prides itself on its 'logic,' France seems to be in short supply of that lately.

Now the news reports are stating that France has a 'Second Calais' on its hands, with all the problems of the first. RT News reports:

Violence, alcohol abuse and reports of rape have become a daily routine for people in and around an illegal migrant camp in the town of Metz in north-eastern France, where "a second Calais" is said to be emerging. Reports of appalling living conditions have been emanating from Metz, where hundreds of migrants have set up camp. Although the illegal site has been dismantled several times, more people arrive and start it all up again. "The city of Metz was not prepared for the camp. The authorities emptied it, but now there are 700 refugees back there again. It's becoming a second Calais," a concerned local woman told RT's Charlotte Dubenskij.

and

Even aid workers don't feel safe at the camp which has been dubbed a "humanitarian slum." "There is a problem with alcohol and violence. Even as an aid worker, I've faced problems. They don't have food, but they manage to get hold of alcohol. We don't know how to handle the situation. There is not enough security for the number of people here," an aid worker at the Metz camp told RT. Locals say the many problems at the site are being downplayed by the authorities. "There are a lot of home break-ins. A lot of aggression. They snatch women's handbags, but no one talks about that on TV," a local taxi driver told the RT crew while driving them to the camp site. "The migrants are everywhere in Metz," he added.

Might this not be the same Calais? Getting rid of migrant camps without getting rid of migrants pretty well guarantees the problem will just show up someplace else. Migrants have to go somewhere, they don't just fade into the suburbs. Yet the word 'deport' never seems to cross the French government's mind as a possible means of ending the cycle.

France's president, Emmanuel Macron, thinks the problem is that France needs to build the migrants new housing. Housing would pretty well make the migrants permanent, of course, so one wonders why he doesn't cut to the chase and just naturalize them all now.

The French probably don't see that as the problem, because of the outry over the camps. Macron thinks migrant camps, and not the migrants who make them the way they are are, are the problem.The French think the problem is unassimilable migrants themselves, many of whom are on the run in their home countries for commiting crimes.

With no deportation language anywhere near the French government vocabulary in resolving this, the French can pretty well count on one breakup of one camp to lead to the formation of another - just as has been seen in Metz.