But the truth is, most voters outside of Washington are largely unaffected by the media firestorm currently roilng politics and continue living their lives - working, raising their families, going to church, worrying about finances - all the things that normal people do on a day to day basis.

Those of us who are political junkies and keep close tabs on the goings on in Washington tend to exaggerate the impact of the latest scandals, personality conflicts, and partisan bickering that dominates the news nets and national media.

Reuters:

In Little Hocking, Ohio, Lisa Walker, 54, runs a small thrift shop. Wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the American flag, she says her husband has expressed fears that somebody is going to try and assassinate Trump. She and her husband voted for Trump. She has followed the revelations about the younger Trump on the news. She sees the Russia investigation as proof that "people are out to get Trump. I would hope they have better things to do than play games and attack Trump." Similarly, in Jackson and Piketon, Ohio, Donald Trump Jr.'s troubles appeared to strengthen support for his father and Trump family members who many in the area see as embattled victims. In Hillsboro, the county seat of Highland County, the editor of the Hillsboro Times Gazette, Gary Abernathy, says many people in the county believe the media is trying to destroy Trump. "It just plays into the belief here that the media is fixated on all things Russia," said Abernathy, whose newspaper was one of only six in the United States to have endorsed Trump for president during the election campaign. "I don't mind Donald Trump being treated critically or aggressively, but not in a way that is an effort to drag him down. Donald Trump Jr. had one 20 minute meeting with a lawyer from Russia and it's wall-to-wall coverage." Trump won Highland County with more than 76 percent of the vote, 12 points more than the 2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney won, part of a surge in votes for Trump in many Midwestern rural counties that was a significant factor in his victory.

Whatever credibility the media had before and during the campaign, it has dissipated because of a barrage of negative and false press stories that a 5 year old can see are politically motivated. Not for nothing are Americans known for their heightened sense of fair play. And the treatment of Donald Trump has triggered a defensive reflex in many voters that has destroyed not only the media's credibility, but has opened many eyes to the dangers of a partisan press.

The media's obsessive hysteria over the presidency of Donald Trump has perhaps once and for all buried the media myths that US politics has lovingly promoted for decades; that the press is fair and non-partisan. Those of us who obsessively follow politics have known this since at least the 1970's. But it's taken the presidency of Donald Trump to make the rest of the country aware that something is very wrong with the American media and ordinary people are sensing a dramatic change in a media that is so anti-Trump and anti-GOP that they aren't even bothering to hide it anymore.