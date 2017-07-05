Fake Indian vs. Real Indian; Liz Warren challenged by Shiva Ayyadurai

There probably isn't a Senate race with more potential for fun than an upcoming challenge to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the D-Mass. dynamo most famous for pretending to be an American Indian to take advantage of Harvard University's affirmative action privileges. President Trump calls her 'Pocahontas.' The Massachusetts leftist is now up against a real Indian, tech genius V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, who's a brainy, unconventionally thinking, ethnic Tamil American who emigrated with his family to the U.S. from Bombay at age six around 1969 or 1970.

(Sure, it's a different kind of Indian, but dark-skinned Tamil Indian-Americans are usually lumped in with whites on affirmative action forms. Snowy white Granny Warren, on the other hand, is an oppressed minority based on the color of her skin, see?) Don't think Shiva Ayyadurai hasn't been having fun with the irony. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren refused to take a DNA test mailed to her by Indian-American entrepreneur V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, who’s running against her for her U.S. Senate seat. “I’m deeply saddened @SenWarren refused my thoughtful (gift-wrapped) Birthday Gift: the 23&me DNA Test Kit,” Ayyadurai tweeted Sunday. “Most unfortunate! #FakeIndian.” Besides the sheer bureaucratic weirdness of Ayyadurai being a white and Warren being an Indian, they couldn't be more opposite in additional ways. Warren bit and clawed her way to the top through rent-seeking, speculation (as when she flipped houses back in Oklahoma), cronyism (she took $350,000 to teach one class), and punching her ticket as she winged her way through academia, and racial grievance mongering. While claiming the system is rigged and she stands up for the little guy, she's participated with gusto as an insider pig at the trough, shutting out others. She's moved in lockstep to the Democrats a leading standard bearer. Ayyadurai made his name through inventions and engineering, with a wide-ranging mind that explores biotech, computer science, scientific visualization and many more areas. In other words, he produced things of value rather than seek rents, and made the world a better place than he found it. He also seems to be new to politics, having disliked Republicans and Democrats equally ever since he could vote, holding a wide variety of mixed opinions, but finally finding a political leader who spoke to him in President Trump. He says his candidacy is about solving problems, not ideology. Yes, his work has had controversy, but it's hard not to sympathize with him. Now he's taking on the fake Indian herself, Liz Warren, apparently seeing a weakness that perhaps other political observers have missed. Warren herself got her Senate perch by shredding the upstart Scott Brown, signaling the reestablishment of the status quo in the state in 2012. Yet if Brown got elected, there may still be some of that rebellious spirit in the state. Brown, after all, lost his seat after voting as a conventional Democrat most of the time. The voters may still be looking for that rebel spirit. Warren, at a minimum, must realize she better sleep with one eye open. A real Indian is gaining on a fake one, and the public and press are watching.