If Facebook determines that a source of news is to be shunned, the results can be catastrophic, effectively silencing the voice involved just as surely as cutting off the loudspeakers at a large rally would silence a speaker.

Facebook is arguably the Goliath of American media, with Pew reporting that nearly half of Americans get news from it. So, when we learn via Robert Spencer that Steve Amundson of the Counter Jihad Coalition (CJC) is reporting that his group’s Facebook page has been banned (see below), it sounds as if the company is enforcing its accommodation to Sharia, announced in Pakistan (and ignored in the American media) a week ago. As I wrote then:

The commercial motivation behind Facebook’s bow to sharia are clear: a billion-plus Muslims. In their mind, forfeiting that share of the world market would not serve their shareholders’ interests. And I bet that they have come to understand that the Muslim market is at risk if they allow too much criticism of certain things. It sounds to me from the timeline supplied that they first did a 24 hour suspension, and after consulting something or someone (a document? A person? A committee? Consultation or discussion?), the ban was either extended or made permanent.

We ask everyone to click on the blue question (“?”) on the top-right corner of their Facebook Homepage. Then select Report a Problem at the very bottom of the box and go to the General Feedback section and write in to request that the CJC page, which is a freedom-supporting and human-rights page, to be put back up.

Then on Tuesday July 11, 2017, Facebook unpublished our page. When I went to log on, I received a message that they were blocking posts for 24 hours due to a violation of their public policy. My emails inquiring into what we did wrong have gone unanswered. Now almost a week later we are still banned when they said it was a 24 hour ban. And I still do not know the specific reason we were banned.

The Counter Jihad Coalition Facebook page was put together to inform and educate people on the threat posed by Islamists and their goal of implementing Sharia. We would also report on public outreach events we hold at different venues, again reporting about the threat to our national security. Short videos were posted showing debates we have with all people. Pictures of our booth at events would be posted to show people how easy it is to start up a CJC in their city. Articles and pictures of people persecuted by Jihad, which includes Muslims, would also be posted.

Facebook is indeed the loudspeaker for reaching Americans. Nothing else comes remotely close to it in reach. And now the wire has been cut. Here is what Steve Amundsen wrote to Robert Spencer:

Facebook is arguably the Goliath of American media, with Pew reporting that nearly half of Americans get news from it. So, when we learn via Robert Spencer that Steve Amundson of the Counter Jihad Coalition (CJC) is reporting that his group’s Facebook page has been banned (see below), it sounds as if the company is enforcing its accommodation to Sharia, announced in Pakistan (and ignored in the American media) a week ago. As I wrote then:

If Facebook determines that a source of news is to be shunned, the results can be catastrophic, effectively silencing the voice involved just as surely as cutting off the loudspeakers at a large rally would silence a speaker.

Facebook is indeed the loudspeaker for reaching Americans. Nothing else comes remotely close to it in reach. And now the wire has been cut. Here is what Steve Amundsen wrote to Robert Spencer:

The Counter Jihad Coalition Facebook page was put together to inform and educate people on the threat posed by Islamists and their goal of implementing Sharia. We would also report on public outreach events we hold at different venues, again reporting about the threat to our national security. Short videos were posted showing debates we have with all people. Pictures of our booth at events would be posted to show people how easy it is to start up a CJC in their city. Articles and pictures of people persecuted by Jihad, which includes Muslims, would also be posted. Then on Tuesday July 11, 2017, Facebook unpublished our page. When I went to log on, I received a message that they were blocking posts for 24 hours due to a violation of their public policy. My emails inquiring into what we did wrong have gone unanswered. Now almost a week later we are still banned when they said it was a 24 hour ban. And I still do not know the specific reason we were banned. We ask everyone to click on the blue question (“?”) on the top-right corner of their Facebook Homepage. Then select Report a Problem at the very bottom of the box and go to the General Feedback section and write in to request that the CJC page, which is a freedom-supporting and human-rights page, to be put back up.

The commercial motivation behind Facebook’s bow to sharia are clear: a billion-plus Muslims. In their mind, forfeiting that share of the world market would not serve their shareholders’ interests. And I bet that they have come to understand that the Muslim market is at risk if they allow too much criticism of certain things. It sounds to me from the timeline supplied that they first did a 24 hour suspension, and after consulting something or someone (a document? A person? A committee? Consultation or discussion?), the ban was either extended or made permanent.