De Blasio has been subjected to a torrent of abuse on social media, while some media outlets have also savaged him. The New York Post headlined their story, "Don't come back!" which was a theme taken up by Fox News host Eric Bolling who went on an epic rant skewering De Blasio.

If New York Mayor Bill De Blasio thought that a quick trip to Hamburg, site of the G-20 Summit, would buttress his far left bona fides and put him in position to run for the Democratic presidential nomination, he is apparently mistaken.

The Hill:

And do us all a favor and listen to The New York Post, which speaks for millions of Americans ‘and don’t come back’ de Blasio. Don't come back,” Bolling said on “The Fox News Specialists.” The Fox News host called de Blasio a “disrespectful SOB," saying he went to Hamburg, Germany to “deliver a keynote speech to anti-Trump, far-left goons riding at G-20 meetings.” “You aren't a social justice warrior, you are not a progressive for the people. You are a despicable, self-dealing clown who traveled to Germany to feed your need for cameras and microphones,” he continued.

Bolling connects De Blasio's disrespect of the police with the trip:

Bolling slammed de Blasio for his absence in the wake of a the “assassination” of an NYPD officer and for what he claims are de Blasio’s past “public displays of disrespect for cops.” The Fox host pointed to the time when NYPD officers turned their back on de Blasio as tensions mounted between cops and the New York mayor over the death of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man, at the hands of police and the assassination of two NYPD officers by a gunman. Bolling used the example to say "de Blasio is no stranger to disrespecting law enforcement." During a rally in Hamburg, Germany, on Saturday, de Blasio discussed his city's solidarity with the Germans and Americans' commitment to climate change despite Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate deal, New York 1 reported. "Our Earth depends on you. We will never stop fighting for our Mother Earth," de Blasio reportedly told the protestors. "We will never stop fighting against racism and xenophobia."

