One of the reasons U.S. health care is so expensive is out-and-out corruption. On July 9, Steve Hilton's new program on Fox News, The Next Revolution, ran "Swamp Watch: Health care and pharmaceuticals" (video), the first in a series on health care. Americans are paying higher prices than consumers abroad for American pharmaceuticals. That means that Americans are subsidizing the prescription drugs of foreigners.

If you like being outraged, click the link above for the eight-and-a-half-minute video. The Next Revolution continues Sunday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern.