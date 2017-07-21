The latest evidence of this is the anointing of Kamala Harris as Dem frontrunner for 2020. According to recent media reports :

The Democrats – and the left in general – are exactly like the Bourbons: the learn nothing and they forget nothing.

California Senator Kamala Harris is once again being mentioned as a top Democratic contender for the 2020 presidential election, with one insider quoted as saying recently, "She's running for president. Take it to the bank. She's absolutely going to run."

So who is Kamala Harris? She is a former California attorney general elected senator last year who hails from San Francisco. In other words, she is a product of the weird left, that subsection which in recent years has taken over from the two other subdivisions of the left, the hard left (communists, socialists, academics), and the wimp left (College kids and suburban whiners).

A glance at her own campaign site will tell us everything we need to know. Her “issues” page consisted of four subheadings: women’s issues, LGBT+, “voting rights,” and illegal immigrants. There is nothing else. In the 21st century, a candidate for a major party from a major state can be elected to the Senate by appealing solely to victimology.

The “women’s section" contains the standard boilerplate: “Protect A Woman’s Right To Choose,” “Equal Pay For Equal Work,” “Stop Campus Sexual Assaults.” But there’s also one curve ball: "Combat Cyber Exploitation."

This sounds pretty generic at first, and could mean anything, until you read further and realize that she’s referring to ““revenge porn.” A 21st century form of violence against women that involves posting intimate images online without consent, cyber exploitation often results in significant harm to a victim’s personal and professional life and physical safety.” Now, this is, in fact, a thing, as the millennials would put it, but it’s not a big thing – it’s generally limited to various misfits and fringe types. Not a major issue, and an oddity for a serious candidate.

For gay rights, she has the perennial “End Discrimination Against The LGBT Community Nationwide,” but also “Ban the “Gay/Trans Panic” Defense Nationally.” This is also a thing – apparently some killings have occurred when it was discovered that a female did not quite fit the standard definition. But it’s not widespread and it’s unclear that anybody has ever prevailed with this defense. It’s also unclear what Harris means by “ban.” There’s a standard methodology in the legal world involving “precedents," which is something that Harris, as a former AG, ought to know – but apparently she doesn’t.

In the illegals section, Harris boasts of “expanding rights and opportunities for everyone, regardless of their immigration status, in health access, student loans, and more. She will continue to fight for the rights of California immigrants and their families, including workplace protections.” In other words, spearheading the illegal foothold in American society. Simply put, Harris is the American Angela Merkel.

So there it is: no attention to issues of national import. Nothing about jobs, the economy, taxes, not a single word about anything involving international issues. Instead, a focus on victimology, straight down to niche issues that most of the country has never heard of.

This, then, is what the Democrats are willing to put up for the presidency in 2020. Harris should be easy enough to beat, if the GOP and conservatives at large can get over their fussiness about confronting minority females. (On that same subject, there’s the fact that Harris, not to put it indelicately, slept her way to the top as Bay Area political kingpin Willie Brown’s mistress. So she’s also something of a female Bill Clinton as well.)

And oh yeah, what is it they haven’t forgotten? That putting up an attractive light-skinned black can pay big dividends. That worked for them in 2008, and they’re never going to forget that.