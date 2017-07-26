Democrats in disarray, disagreeing, with fundraising a mess

There is much dissension within the Democratic Party in this summer of 2017. The surest proof of that is the huge drop-off in contributions, leaving the Democratic National Committee "broke" in June, according to multiple reports. That should surprise no one in the least, as the latest leader of that organization, Tom Perez, has proved to be more of a scatology-spouting disorganizer than a uniter of dissenting factions. Potty-mouth Perez may think it gives him street cred to sprinkle his speeches with oratorical ordure, but apparently the more genteel among the party contributors find Perez's profane pleas for party unity off-putting, leaving them sitting on their checkbooks. Running out of other people's money has Perez down in the dumps – literally. From the Observer:

DNC Chair Tom Perez recently sent out a fundraising email to supporters claiming, "I know garbage when I see it," citing that he once worked on a dump truck. It's ironic that he referred to the GOP health care bill as a "flaming dumpster fire" because he has been presiding over the disaster that is the Democratic National Committee. The organization reported that May 2017 was its worst fundraising month since the Iraq War in 2003, and April 2017 was its worst fundraising month since 2009. In May, the DNC also reported that it has $1.9 million in debt. Despite the fact that former Secretary of Labor Tom Perez was recruited by Barack Obama to appease the party's donors, lobbyists and PACs, even they have refused to prop up the failing brand. The Observer goes on to report that party fat cats, unhappy with the message the party establishment is putting out, are either tucking their bucks into their own organizations or spreading it among local political entities. Wherever those dollars are going, it's not into DNC coffers, and the reason is clear: they don't like the direction Perez is taking the party. These divergences within the party of diversity are numerous, with the rift created by the hard-left, full-on socialist "Bernie" faction being the biggest problem. Impending financial crises in many Democrat-ruled domains, Illinois being the most immediate threat, are also creating tensions that may explode into a party-rending financial crisis. Moreover, it doesn't help with fundraising that the summer's most visible faces of the party are Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, with the two female leaders providing a constant cornucopia of cuckoo quotes and Chuckie a steady stream of Trump porn. But, and oh what a but this is, there is one issue where you find near solid agreement (with the rare exception) across all party lines and that is the issue of voter ID and registration reform. The Democrats are united in their unyielding opposition to this single issue. While Democrat-ruled bureaucracies across the nation have no qualms requiring photo ID-supported government regulation of every imaginable human activity, they have carved out this singular glaring exception, with only the weak excuse that voting is a sacred (this from the party of atheism) constitutional right. And if you point out to them the inconvenient truth that there are all these other requirements for photo ID, they will haul out the old racisss!!! blunderbuss and blast you with that. No, we all know that their excuse that voter ID laws have a disparate impact on minorities, the poor, and seniors is bogus. Minorities have to have licenses to drive and for auto registration, both requiring photo ID to obtain; ditto to buy alcohol, tobacco, guns, prescription drugs, etc. The same applies to the poor, who, in addition, also have to have a photo ID to get welfare, food stamps, Medicaid, subsidized housing, and various other forms of assistance. As for the elderly, let them try to get Social Security and Medicare without proper ID. (For an amusing presentation of these requirements, go to this 2013 Washington Examiner page.) You can recite all these examples to Democrats until you're exhausted, and they still will not yield an inch. So you have to ask yourself, "What are they so afraid of?" Think about it. It has to be really big and truly far-reaching, or they wouldn't present this consistently widespread opposition, and it has to be criminally threatening to many party leaders, or they wouldn't be so quick to shut down the conversation. By that I'm referring to the probable existence of a concerted, party-wide program to illegally enhance Democrat voting tallies across the voting spectrum, thus bringing party leaders across the nation under the prosecutorial guns from local to national, perhaps on federal RICO charges. Even if no criminal prosecutions were pursued, how many elections would the Democrats lose if voter reform robbed them of their illegal constituency? Of course, the greater likelihood is that it's both far-reaching and by design, which explains the Democrats' desperate, damned near hysterical defense of this issue. Ponder the prospects for a moment then ask yourself: what are these Democrats hiding?