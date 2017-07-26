Deep State confirms: It's all about 'We the government'

Deep in the Colorado mountains each year is the Aspen Security Forum, a Washington, D.C. establishment gab-fest for discussing "critical issues" of national security and intelligence. Trump Russian collusion and Russian hacking of the election are likely to be hot topics of discussion, either formally or over delicious lunches of Colorado lamb or fresh Rocky Mountain trout. Who is doing the discussing and moderating at this "nonpartisan venue"? Such paragons of "nonpartisan" dialogue as Representative Adam Schiff, NBC's Andrea Mitchell, CNN's Wolf Blitzer, and plenty of others, all of whom would feel quite at home at a Washington, D.C. dinner party. Admittance is allowed only with a membership card from "The Establishment Club," also known as the "He-Man Trump-Hater Club," initially started by the Little Rascals but now morphed into an adult club.

One of the panel discussions, moderated by nonpartisan Wolf Blitzer, featured two nonpartisan Obama administration Deep Staters, John Brennan and James Clapper. Discussing one of the Trump stories of the day, that Trump may fire special counsel Robert Mueller, Brennan bromanced Mueller by saying, "It was an inspired choice – they don't come any better." Of course it was a great choice. They are on the same team – the "destroy Trump at any cost team." This is preaching to a bunch of like-minded NeverTrumps in Aspen. Clapper then added, "I think the men and woman in the intelligence community will continue to convey truth to power, even if the power doesn't necessarily listen." Was he referring to his time as director of National Intelligence for Obama conveying "truth to power" about Benghazi, the Iran nuke deal, or uranium sale to the Russians? Probably not, as he has eyes only for Trump and the Russians. Clapper then handed the ball back to teammate Brennan, who confirmed the worldview of most of the Aspen establishment weekend warriors. Clapper told Wolf, "Republicans, Democrats are going to see that the future of this government is at stake, and something needs to be done for the good of the future." In other words, we the government. This was a mention not of the "future of America" or "future of the people," but "future of this government." No big deal – just a minor edit of the first three words of the U.S. Constitution: "We the people." How telling. If Obama's "fundamental transformation" gang had their way, they would have rewritten the Constitution entirely, starting with the first three words. There would have been robust debate on the wording, however. Should it be "We the entitled" or "We the anointed"? "We the ones we've been waiting for" or "We the government"? It's interesting that the word "government" does not appear in the preamble to the U.S. Constitution. It appears only five times in the entire document, two of those times in context of "Seat of the government." Clearly, the founders weren't all government, all the time, as are current D.C. bureaucrats and officials. Yet to John Brennan, former Obama administration CIA director, who once proudly voted for a Communist, the overriding concern over Trump and the Russians is the "future of the government." This is preservation of the elite, the ruling class, and heck with the country or the people. Maybe, in Brennan's worldview, the government is the country, the people relevant only to bankroll the government and show up to vote every four years. And vote they did – not the way the elites wanted or expected. Instead, they offered a slap in the face to all the "we the government" types in Washington, D.C. – both parties, the media, Hollywood, and academia, reminding everyone that it's "we the people" as the American foundation. Occasionally liberals let the mask slip, revealing a glimpse of their true selves. John Brennan, a card-carrying member of the establishment, just gave us a peek behind the curtain. Brian C Joondeph, M.D., MPS is a Denver-based physician and writer. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.