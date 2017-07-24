De Blasio was in Queens to announce a $16 million effort to fix sidewalks when an ordinary voter stepped out of her car to confront him about his lack of respect for the police.

It appears that New York Mayor Bill De Blasio's recent trip to Germany to speak to G-20 protesters in lieu of attending a vigil for an asssassinated police officer will be dogging him for some time to come.

The whole thing was recorded for posterity:

In the finest tradition of Monty Python, De Blasio ran away.

Washington Free Beacon:

Vickie Paladino and her husband were driving through their neighborhood when they spotted the far-left mayor, who was there to announce a $16 million initiative to fix sidewalks damaged by tree roots. Paladino was so upset over de Blasio's trip to Germany to speak at a G-20 protest in lieu of attending a vigil for slain New York police officer Miosotis Familia that she left the car to berate him. As de Blasio approached her and a group of others to shake hands, she started to ask about his trip. He turned around with his security detail and went to his car. "I want to know why you let your police officers down and our country down by going to Germany and protesting against our country," she yelled at de Blasio. "I want to know why you're doing that. OK? I don't care about the trees. We'll work it out." CBS reporter Marcia Kramer had a scathing assessment of de Blasio, who she said "simply fled" when Paladino started her criticism. "The woman in the white shirt single-handedly brought WrestleMania to the streets of Whitestone, Queens, but her opponent Bill de Blasio was no Hulk Hogan or The Rock," Kramer said. "He was more like the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard Of Oz." Paladino caught the attention of the media assembled for the event, and she told reporters that she'd "had it" with de Blasio and doubted he had a friend in the city. "This is got to do with a liberal, socialist mayor who is running our city and has no regard for our country," she said. "Why did you go to Germany? Why did you stand with the communists, with the anarchists, with the socialists when you’re supposed to be here, taking care of our business, our police officers," she said in a later interview with Kramer.

To which De Blasio apparently had no reply.

What could he possibly say? I wanted to get street cred with the socialists and communist wackos who vote for me? I didn't want to make it appear to the black community that I cared about the police? I needed a vacation and Hamburg is very nice this time of year?

The problem for opponents of De Blasio is that there is no one candidate that they can rally around to oppose him. If anything, his main opposition will come from the even farther left - a sure sign that the city has lost any sense of the center of American politics and is now a haven for some truly radical politicians.

De Blasio ran away from the woman in Queens because he doesn't have to deal with the issue of his relations with police, who can't forget De Blasio's crack about telling his son to be afraid of the cops. Most De Blasio voters either don't care or support his position regarding New York's finest. Unless or until De Blasio is forced to pay politically for his lack of respect for cops, he can safely ignore constituents who question his choices.