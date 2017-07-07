New York Post:

De Blasio will be the keynote speaker, organizers of the demonstration – Hamburg Shows Attitude – tweeted.

The mayor also made sure the free trip will include a visit with his son, Dante, a Yale University student who's spending the summer on an internship in Berlin, a City Hall spokesman said.

Presumptive Republican challenger Nicole Malliotakis accused de Blasio of abandoning pressing issues in the Big Apple to pursue his progressive agenda in Europe.

"Unbelievable. Instead of jet-setting around the world, he should be here doing his job," said the Staten Island assemblywoman. "A police officer was murdered, street homelessness has skyrocketed and people continue to get delayed on the trains."

Malliotakis – who later tweeted a doctored image showing de Blasio in an Alpine hat and lederhosen, grinning behind a plate of bratwursts, wienerschnitzel and Pilsner glasses – also blasted him for blowing off the NYPD ceremony at the Police Academy in Queens.

"The mayor should be embarrassed by the way he has treated the men and women of our police department," she said.

The head of the NYPD sergeants union also attacked de Blasio.

"As the city mourns, its leader flees," Ed Mullins said. "And then he wonders why he has a problem with the police. A real leader stays with the city in this time of hardship."

Less than five hours before de Blasio's flight to Berlin, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill offered reassurance to 524 new recruits in the wake of Wednesday's slaying of Officer Miosotis Familia.