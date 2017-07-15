Colorado's 3,400 voter de-registrations scaring Democrats

Democrats have always dismissed Republican concerns about illegal voter registrations and evidence of fraudulent voting as pure fantasy. Why, no illegal immigrant would dream of voting in a U.S. election, despite demonstrating a penchant for lawbreaking by entering the U.S. illegally, now would they? There's no such thing as a multiple-county or multiple-state voters despite the assorted convictions of Acorn operatives, there is no such thing as an illegal immigrant casting a ballot - despite big money for voter registration efforts in illegal immigrant areas, and the idea that illegally cast votes would be heavily slanted toward voting for Democrats - who in the Hugo Chavez style, offer free stuff from others' pockets - is unimaginable! Turns out what's going on in Colorado refutes each and every one of those echo chamber 'narratives.'

Top officials in the Democratic National Committee are worried about a sudden drop in voter registrations in Colorado, concerned that President Donald Trump’s new election commission is encouraging Democrats across the country to remove themselves from the electoral grid for fear of revealing personal information to the GOP leadership. Led by DNC Chairman Tom Perez, they’ve begun an effort — in conjunction with the Colorado Democratic Party — to persuade other members of the party’s rank-and-file to stay registered. Now, make no mistake, the mainstream media is trying to spin the entire issue as one of 'privacy' and 'voter intimidation' just as the Democrats themselves are doing. Not once, for instance, in this piece, does the writer bring up that perhaps illegal immigants have registered in large numbers and now want to pull their names off the radar one step ahead of the law as the integrity of voter registrations and voting records are at long last being scrutinized. But there's reason to think that de-registrations are happening because illegally registered voters don't want their records of illegal voting known. If they were known, they would becomes a prosecutable crimes and would likely take the perpetrators out of the running for any sort of amnesty or other opportunity for naturalization in the future. illegals have their interests like anyone and they act in their interests. Of course illegally registered voters - who had been illegally voting in broad daylight - are now scurrying for the shadows. They took a benefit that didn't belong to them, cancelled out the votes of legitimate citizens in that very purple swing state, and now they wish to avoid any consequences. Yet the media keeps spinning the mass de-registrations as 'privacy' concerns despite the fact that voter registrations are already all public. And they sure as heck haven't provided even individual sob stories with names attached to demonstrate this claim. People who do have real privacy concerns (unrelated to the 'privacy' of their illegally cast ballots) have options other than de-registering as a means of alleviating their concerns: Colorado allows for the provision of 'private' registration for voters with a reasonable fear of jeopardy for one reason or another, were their data to be made public. Colorado voters use it. But not one of the 3,400 de-registrants running from the federal voter integrity team in Colorado did. Democrats are taking the privacy narrative a step further by loudly claiming voter suppression without a drop of evidence, and claiming (probably falsely) that they are going to expend great effort beyond their loud noisemaking now to get those de-registered voters back on the voter rolls. “If you unregister, you are giving a victory to proponents of voter suppression,” Perez said in an interview with McClatchy. As if an illegal immigrant would be concerned about his illegal vote being suppressed over the prospect of a one-way deportation ticket back to Honduras - where some real voter suppression might be found. Or as if illegal migrants just naturally put Democrat victory interests in Colorado above their own prospects for amnesty and a green card, or ACORN multi-voters put Democrat victory interests above their prospects for another stretch in the hoosegow. Sorry, Tom, won't wash. Perez's yelling is a bid to cover up the likely reality that the 3,400 de-registered voters signals rampant illegal voting registration in exactly the place you would expect to find it - in an ultra-swing state whose elections have been won by razor-thin margins in at least the last three general elections. That it is Perez speaking out suggests a threatened rice bowl - and points to the reality that illegal voters vote Democrat. When the truth comes out from the commission on the de-registrations - and those 3,400 public documents should be examined by the federal commission as well - it may be a black mark on the history of the Democratic Party that they had won so many elections based on fraudulent Democrat votes cast by foreigners and criminals. Forecast: The Tom Perez re-registration gambit will fail. And we won't hear a word about it in the coming media 'narrative.'