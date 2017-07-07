Well, CNN is now worse than boring. It is just plain silly and self-absorbed, as Roger Kimball wrote :

A couple of years ago, you could have described the three cable news channels this way: FOX was dynamic, MSNBC was unwatchable, and CNN was boring.

A couple of weeks ago in this space, I speculated that CNN, the Crackpot News Network, had reached the terminal stage of malevolent implausibility. "[I]t would be a good thing," I wrote, "were CNN humiliated and sued out of existence. It performs no journalistic function, merely a destructively partisan one." As usual, I was too kind. CNN will not have to be sued out of existence, as Gawker Media, another disgusting purveyor of malicious gossip and fake news, was a year or so back. No, CNN seems to be performing a species of hara-kiri or seppuku in public.

Yes, the people at CNN are self-destructing, indeed, no matter how much they try to put on a happy face.

Jeff Zucker, president of CNN, is now complaining that President Trump is trying to intimidate his network. Really, Jeff? Are you that soft? What if President Trump had said CNN is trying to intimidate him? Wouldn't CNN mock that?

On a more serious note, the bean-counters may soon be asking Mr. Zucker for a meeting to discuss ratings. CNN continues to be #3 and way behind #2. In fact, CNN "Can't Crack Top 10 In Cable News Ratings"!

All of this raises a question: what if CNN had responded to Mr. Trump's wrestling video with its own wrestling video? What if CNN had responded with humor rather than this self-righteous crap that President Trump is threatening journalism?



