Clooney Tunes on open borders

George Clooney, actor and political soothsayer, who last year inaccurately predicted, “There’s not going to be a President Donald Trump”, is back in the news. Not for another Ocean’s 25, or whatever number they are up to, but instead for acknowledging reality. Clooney announced that his wife and twin babies will move from his England estate back to Trump’s America, to Los Angeles over security concerns. What security issues do the Clooneys' have in their mansion sitting on five and a half acres on an island along the Thames River? Simply put, “He doesn’t feel like Amal and the twins are safe living in the English countryside.”

Could it be the recent run of terrorist attacks in the UK? The bombing at the Ariana Grande concert? The London Bridge attack? The British government acknowledging that 23,000 jihadists living in Britain? Reasonable fears, shared by many in the UK who live in the same neighborhoods as the jihadists, not in secluded country estates with private security. I’m sure many in London would prefer to live in LA rather than in ground zero for Islamic jihad -- but without the Clooneys' means to pick up and move. Isn’t Mr. Clooney’s attitude considered Islamophobia? Or racism? Or intolerance? Does this make him a bigot? Depends on who you ask. If you ask George Clooney in 2015, the answer is clear. When candidate Donald Trump talked about building a wall on our southern border he described some, but not all, immigrants as “rapists” or “criminals”. Clooney’s response, not surprising as a card-carrying member of the liberal elite, “Anybody who says as intolerant words as those should be laughed at, and that’s pretty much what history will do.” He went further saying, “Clearly, what he said is idiotic, of course it’s idiotic.” So, who’s the intolerant one now? Who’s idiotic? The 2015 virtue signaling George Clooney aghast at candidate Trump’s realistic assessment of the consequences of illegal immigration? Or the George Clooney of 2017 realizing that the open borders, unlimited immigration policies of the UK and other European countries is dangerous and making the country unsafe? Including for him and his family. Funny how liberals moralize from their high horses behind their walls, fences and security guards. But when reality starts encroaching on their insular worlds, they realize what the rest of us know instinctively. Even Bill Gates acknowledged that Germany’s open door policy for migrants will overwhelm Europe. He will be safe in his castle on Lake Washington, but credit him for finally recognizing the obvious, even at 61 years of age. George Clooney is just the latest example of the old saying, “A conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged by reality.” George Clooney won’t become a conservative, but at least he has taken a small step away from the liberal plantation. Brian C Joondeph, MD, MPS, a Denver based physician and writer. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.