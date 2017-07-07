The point man in the crusade against biology and religion is California A.G. Xavier Becerra, who "may become the face of the Trump 'resistance,'" according to NBC News .

They may have never heard of the Law of Unintended Consequences, but the leftists who run politics in California are convinced that they are custodians of superior virtue and wisdom, and that it is their duty to exploit the vast resources of the state to enlighten the rest of America (and all of humanity, for that matter). When they saw troglodytes in other states ban people with penises from girls' bathrooms, they knew just how to cow the hicks into submission: ban travel by state employees to the renegade hinterlands clinging to bibles and guns. That'll show 'em!

He recently showboated additions to the list of banned states.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the addition of Alabama, Kentucky, South Dakota, and Texas to a travel ban list Thursday [6/22] at a press conference in San Francisco. The list had already included Mississippi, North Carolina, Kansas, and Tennessee. The travel ban restricts state government funded travel to and the spending of California state tax dollars in states that have laws permitting refusal of service to LGBT individuals. Becerra cited laws recently passed by the newly added states that he deemed were part of a "scourge of discrimination" against LGBT individuals. Supporters of the laws in question say they were passed in those states to protect religious individuals from government discrimination for operating their businesses according to their religious beliefs. "We will not spend taxpayer dollars in states that discriminate," Becerra said.

That sounds like a statement of principle. No room for compromise. Stalwart. Brave. Oh, those progs are so full of...virtue?

It hasn't struck fear into the natives. The reaction so far has been laughter and mockery. Tennessee's state Senate passed a resolution mocking California and calling for the state to pass a reciprocal ban. As the San Jose Mercury-News admitted, "the travel ban has provided bountiful fodder," but the paper insisted that it is California-haters who are taking advantage of the matter, not people offended by the moralistic bullying and the arrogance.

Now Becerra finds himself on a hot seat, facing problems at home. AL.com (from Alabama!) reports:

Officials at public universities in California are awaiting an Attorney General's opinion on whether their coaches and staffs will be allowed to travel to any of the places covered by a ban on state-funded travel. At stake are a host of educational and athletic events, including the 2018-2019 college football championship semi-final game planned for Dec. 29 in Dallas. Attorney General Xavier Becerra will decide if the ban on state-funded travel applies to University of California and California State University athletic staffs. His answer will determine if coaches and other staff can use public funds to attend a game in a banned state – assuming the team traveled using private funds – as well as if staff members can make recruiting trips to the eight states.

Actual Californians, athletes, and sports fans would see their interests sacrificed in favor of transgender bathrooms and other agenda items of the sexual left. Lots of them vote, too. What are the odds that Becerra doesn't find a way to weasel out, as opposed to standing on principle?