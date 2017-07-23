Invoking an unusual defense, the I-Team has learned that a west suburban woman and five associates accused of aiding ISIS say they were engaged in "legitimate warfare." Mediha Medy Salkicevic, a mother of four from Schiller Park, was arrested in February 2015 on charges of conspiring to provide material support and resources to terrorists and providing material support to terrorists, including the Islamic State and al-Qaida in Iraq. Investigators say Salkicevic, a Bosnian Muslim refugee, wanted to "bury unbelievers alive" and bring death to infidels. (snip)

The awful logic of sharia is on display in Chicago. Meet Mediha Medy Salkicevic, a mother of four working at an air cargo company at O’Hare Airport, who was arrested two years ago on charges of conspiring to provide material support and resources to terrorists and providing material support to terrorists, including the Islamic State and al-Qaida in Iraq. Her defense strategy, revealed Friday, is eye-popping. WLS reports:

I must presume that M. Salkicevic was offered refugee status in order to escape from warfare. Rather than gratitude for help from the United States, she is applying the logic of sharia, which is in the end a doctrine of warfare itself.

On Friday attorneys for Salkicevic and the others filed a motion to dismiss two charges : conspiracy and providing material support to terrorists. The defendants are claiming that they were engaged in a legitimate war and providing aid to forces opposing Syrian strongman Bashar al Assad-just as the U.S. has done. Their argument is that "under United States law, acts of legitimate warfare during a civil war are not murder and are entitled to combatant immunity." They say that Americans are "protected from prosecution as acts of legitimate warfare under the doctrine of combatant immunity."

The awful logic of sharia is on display in Chicago. Meet Mediha Medy Salkicevic, a mother of four working at an air cargo company at O’Hare Airport, who was arrested two years ago on charges of conspiring to provide material support and resources to terrorists and providing material support to terrorists, including the Islamic State and al-Qaida in Iraq. Her defense strategy, revealed Friday, is eye-popping. WLS reports:

Invoking an unusual defense, the I-Team has learned that a west suburban woman and five associates accused of aiding ISIS say they were engaged in "legitimate warfare."



Mediha Medy Salkicevic, a mother of four from Schiller Park, was arrested in February 2015 on charges of conspiring to provide material support and resources to terrorists and providing material support to terrorists, including the Islamic State and al-Qaida in Iraq.



Investigators say Salkicevic, a Bosnian Muslim refugee, wanted to "bury unbelievers alive" and bring death to infidels. (snip) On Friday attorneys for Salkicevic and the others filed a motion to dismiss two charges: conspiracy and providing material support to terrorists. The defendants are claiming that they were engaged in a legitimate war and providing aid to forces opposing Syrian strongman Bashar al Assad-just as the U.S. has done.



Their argument is that "under United States law, acts of legitimate warfare during a civil war are not murder and are entitled to combatant immunity." They say that Americans are "protected from prosecution as acts of legitimate warfare under the doctrine of combatant immunity."

I must presume that M. Salkicevic was offered refugee status in order to escape from warfare. Rather than gratitude for help from the United States, she is applying the logic of sharia, which is in the end a doctrine of warfare itself.

Hat tip: Jihad Watch and Blazing Cat Fur