Al Franken reveals fear of Kid Rock running against Debbie Stabenow

A friendly on-air conversation between Jake Tapper and Senator Al Franken was coming to an and yesterday on CNN’s State of the Union show, when Tapper appeared to catch Franken off guard with a question on the potential for a Kid Rock/Debbie Stabenow contest. As a celebrity who used his national fame and home state ties to gain a Senate seat, Franken was in no position to denounce celebrity candidates. I found it highly entertaining to watch his face reveal how worried he actually is as his mind formed the words to glide through the answer without incident. It will require less than a minute-and-a-half of your time to watch and judge for yourself how worried the Dems really are.

Fear does seem the appropriate reaction, if this poll from Delphi Analytica released a few hours ago is accurate: