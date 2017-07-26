Adam Schiff, master of innuendo

Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, was given another opportunity to spew his anti-Trump innuendo, obfuscation, and disinformation in another solo appearance on the CBS News program "Face the Nation," July 23. Among his insinuations, Schiff said "... the Russians may have laundered money through the Trump Organization. That is really something, in my opinion, that [special counsel Robert Mueller] needs to look at because what concerns me the most is, anything that could be held over the president's head that could influence U.S. policy, that would be among the most powerful form of compromise." “Face the Nation” moderator John Dickerson did not ask Schiff to explain himself, apparently content to let viewers absorb on this expression of invidious innuendo for purpose of political destruction.

Schiff went on to assert "the Russians use their financial leverage over people to influence policy. That's what they do in Europe. It's part of why they like business leaders as heads of state, because they can enter into business transactions before or during that then can be used as a way of influencing their decision making. And of course, that would be detrimental to U.S. interest." Moderator Dickerson did not ask Schiff to identify the current European heads of state who are influenced by their business dealing with Russia. Nor did Dickerson ask Schiff to comment on the practice of Hillary Clinton charging groups hundreds of thousands of dollars for a speaking appearance, or raising vast sums of money from foreign countries for the Clinton Foundation. "Face the Nation" and its counterpart on ABC News, "This Week" have taken to putting Schiff on these broadcasts without his Republican counterpart. Could it be significant, after all, that the president of CBS News, David Rhodes, is a brother of Ben Rhodes, who was a top Obama aide, while at “This Week” there is the Stephanopoulos link to the Clintons. Let's have full disclosure from these programs: how many times during the Obama years did a Republican member of a congressional committee appear without a Democrat counterpart?