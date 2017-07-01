A plea for Republican unity

The lead story in the New York Times, June 30, reported that President Trump drew "condemnation from his fellow Republicans" for rebuking Mika Brzezinski for her anti-Trump rants. There the the Republicans go again, ready to join the left in denouncing Donald J. Trump for daring to defend himself against attack. Is it any wonder that the country has yet to get legislation on health insurance that does not ravage the middle class -- and health care -- in the U.S.? The Republicans who will not defend President Trump against personal, ad hominem attacks, are the same Republicans who cower in the face of leftist demagoguery, generally. All it takes is a Democrat or two to say Republican action on health insurance will kill people, and Republicans cower and defer to the de facto Socialists.

Concerning the president, the pattern has long been apparent: he gets viciously attacked by his enemies; he exercises what, at the UN, is called "right of reply" and Republicans denounce him -- not the accuser -- to the great joy and amusement of leftists, who are encouraged to believe that they can control government while lacking congressional majorities -- and with a Republican in the White House. How is this possible? Republicans would rather twitch -- than fight. Consider: why is there a special counsel looking at an investigation concerning "collusion with Russia"? Because Republicans are afraid of their shadow, that's why. Chuck -- either Schumer or Todd, same difference -- says "boo" and Republicans cringe and cower -- to the exasperation and consternation and embarrassment of voters who were naive to believe congressional Republicans would join with President Trump in his program to "make America great again." If Republicans had any sense that the voters chose them to be the governing party, Congress, by nhow, would 1) have repealed ObamaCare, 2) enacted sensible tax reform; 3) put an end to media/intelligence attempts to undermine the Trump presidency, and 4) GOP members of Congress would have rapidly responded to malicious attacks on President Trump -- obviating any need for him to defend his name and his presidency. Alas, with congressional Republicans influenced by cowardly-lion leaders, anti-Trump hate speech will become the lingua politica, the nation will get a single party -- as well as single-payer -- system, and the cry of liberty will no longer be heard throughout the land. After the terrible shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, Speaker Paul Ryan called for unity. Mr. Speaker, how about some unity encompassing the president, congressional Republicans -- and us deplorables?