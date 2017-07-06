A patriotic portrait of liberal stupidity

Most of us shake our heads in wonder at the insistence of Hollywood in making movies and television series that are so relentlessly politically liberal as to alienate nearly half their potential customers. In a business that rarely produces the Hollywood blockbuster of old, an industry that constantly faces meager ticket sales and declining television ratings, common sense should dictate that it just might improve the bottom line if that industry would quit insulting the politics and beliefs of so many of its prospective viewers. But no, the disdain for conservative views and conservative people continues, as in this picture, now appearing at Breitbart and across the internet just in time for our nation's birthday:

The Hollywood genius pictured is one Betty Gilpin, who plays a wrestler in a Netflix series, GLOW, about the 1980s women's wrestling scene in Los Angeles. Gilpin, whose wrestling and acting persona wears patriotic colors and is dubbed Liberty Belle, tweeted the image with this: Liberty Bell wishing the GOP a happy 4th! pic.twitter.com/DFd0rHfqhI – Betty Gilpin (@bettygilpin) July 4, 2017 While most Hollywood liberals are content with just showing contempt for conservatives and their beliefs, Little Debbie, visibly demonstrating her limited math skills, takes it a step further in quite clearly saying "F--- off!" to a potentially huge segment of her television audience. A significant number, like yours truly, certainly intend to heed her instruction. It might behoove Gilpin to seek out the numero uno Republican for both some wrestling advice and tweeting tips. As a much more famous, and no doubt wiser, entertainer used to say, "what a maroon!"