It seems that one of the first “female” applicants to the Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewman program, one of the Navy’s elite special warfare schools, may in fact be a male “transsexual.”

In October, a SWCC petty officer notified their chain-of-command that they identified as being transgender, Salata confirmed to Military.com. According to Navy policy guidance released last fall, a sailor must receive a doctor's diagnosis of medical necessity and command approval to begin the gender transition process, which can take a variety of different forms, from counseling and hormone therapy to surgery. Sailors must also prove they can pass the physical standards and requirements of the gender to which they are transitioning.

It seems that the Navy is having to deal with the same situation that has plagued schools across the country for the past year or so, in which male athletes who “identify” as female compete in girl’s sports, leaving the actual biologically female contenders in the dust.

And yet the Military.com piece, and the Navy spokesmen, still gush on about what “a major milestone” it is for women.

Well, at least they won’t have to “adjust” the course the way the Army did for the females attending the Ranger school.

You know, Orwell died way too young.