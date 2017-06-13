All the while, Iran and its offspring terror organization, the Lebanese Hizb’allah, are escalating their meddling in a war that has already left more than 10,000 killed and literally leveled the country’s already poor infrastructure.

With the new U.S. administration blueprinting its Iran policy after escalating developments in Syria and the recent attacks in Tehran, one major battleground between the two archrivals is set to be Yemen. Sitting at the opening of a major waterway through which a significant amount of the world’s seabound oil flows, this country of 27 million has been war-torn and desperately grappling with a famine currently risking the lives of 7 million people.

And while the United Nations has issued pleas for support to boost the efforts of humanitarian aid organizations, signs show that Iran and their Houthi proxies are ignoring these calls. The larger picture of the Middle East power struggle is casting a long shadow over this entire nation. It is, however, worth noting that the Saudi-led coalition welcomed a U.N. proposal to hand the port city of Hodeidah, currently the country’s lifeline, to a neutral third party to supervise the urgent flow of humanitarian aid into Yemen.

The Iran-backed Ansar Allah militia group, aka the Houthis, will most likely turn down the proposals. Such a handover would render the loss of their last remaining port in Yemen, choking the flow of Iran-supplied arms and ammunition. It is a known fact that Iran’s involvement in Yemen is in line with its broader strategy of encircling the entire Arabian Peninsula and upping pressure on its regional archrival, Saudi Arabia.

Iran seeks the destabilization of the Gulf States and to ultimately obtain the capability of replacing these governments with rulers loyal to the Islamic Republic doctrine. Iraq is a vivid example of how Iran usurped the opportunity of the 2003 invasion to cast its shadow over this nation, especially during the eight years of former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki and eight years of Obama’s Chamberlain-style appeasement.

This is the very philosophy behind establishing and procuring terror cells with the objective of purging government officials and staging attacks targeting the infrastructure of various states, including Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE. Bahrain, particularly, in March busted a terrorist cell linked to the Lebanese Hizb’allah and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

It is a known fact that the IRGC and Hizb’allah are present in Yemen, with their troops and foot-soldiers fighting alongside Houthis, parallel to providing much-needed training and advice to these forces.

The number of Hizb'allah fighters being captured is on the rise, with such statistics in the first three months of 2017 matching the entire course of 2016. The death toll of Hizb’allah and IRGC forces also escalated in the first quarter of 2017.

More Iranian equipment across scattered front lines in Yemen is being discovered by advancing Yemeni and Saudi forces. Further concerning is the fact that Iranian weapons convoys and shipments, consisting of drones and high-tech missiles, have been intercepted on the Yemen-Oman border.

Maritime traffic snaking the Yemeni coast lengthwise have experienced a dangerous rise in attacks staged by the Iranian IRGC and Hizb’allah. Advisors of these two sources are busily training Houthis how to develop sophisticated drone boats packed with explosives and how to lay mines in Yemen’s Red and Arabian Sea waters.

Recent reports in the media shed light on the Houthis launching their first such attack targeting an oil tanker in the southern Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Assailants of unknown identity fired rocket-propelled grenades -- a favorite tactic of insurgents -- at the 70,362-ton MT Muskie sailing under the Marshall Islands flag using the strategic waterway heading into the Red Sea entrance, according to Reuters.

Involvement in the attack was denied by the Houthis, despite a history of evidence showing these Iran-supplemented proxies staging attacks on various navy vessels using the narrow water passage. The Houthis are also known to have direct interest in disturbing the flow of Bab el-Mandeb’s maritime traffic to provide Tehran unprecedented influence over the Red Sea, and up north to the Suez Canal.

As tensions continue to escalate in this vital corner of the globe, it becomes imperative for the international community, and especially U.S. allies in the region, to take urgent action against Iran’s meddling, with the aim of curbing its dangerous influence and establishing peace and tranquility in the Middle East.

Heshmat Alavi is a political and rights activist. His writing focuses on Iran, ranging from human rights violations, social crackdown, the regime’s support for terrorism and meddling in foreign countries, and the controversial nuclear program.

