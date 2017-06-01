Would the Russia investigation stop if Trump fired Kushner?

Washington Post writer Eugene Robinson says that President Trump better get rid of Jared Kushner or the Russia nightmare will be permanent. It is actually getting rid of Kushner that will make the nightmare permanent. Kushner doesn't appear to have done anything different than so many others have done with back channel communications and as far as I can tell, he has broken no laws. If Trump caves and gets rid of him because the media tells him to, the vultures will continue to circle and attack the next person. It will never stop.

It is the same theory that if we just stop being mean to the terrorists that terrorism will cease. The weaker you are, the worse it will get. Ronald Reagan did not win the Cold War by being weak and appeasing the Soviet Union. He beat the Soviet Union by scaring them without having a war. Trump will get nothing done if every time someone like Robinson makes a ridiculous suggestion he gives in. It is a shame we have so many weak Republicans like Sen. John McCain who cower and cave to the media and the Democrats on so many things. McCain probably believes he is loved by the media but they just use him. Republicans are only useful to the press when they are trashing other Republicans. Attorney General Eric Holder committed perjury during his time in office and Eugene Robinson, most of the media and Democrats never cared or sought to get rid of the top enforcement law officer for a felony, yet they are trying to dump Kushner and Trump for no actual crime. I have still not heard any real justification why the FBI investigation and spying on Trump started ten months ago and continues to this day, so terminating Kushner will do nothing to stop it. The investigation supposedly started when the CIA and FBI were worried about Russian collusion (but they never worried about Hillary) and since nothing was found, they now are focusing on conversations after the election. I guess the Trump people should have never talked to any foreigners if that is a cause for so many useless investigations. Why would anyone think the Democrats and media will stop investigating if Kushner is canned? Maybe Eugene Robinson and the Washington Post can make a list of foreign policy officials that Trump and his staff are allowed to talk to so they will stop writing daily articles based on anonymous sources. Will Eugene Robinson or any other WP reporter write and investigate the Obama administration for actual illegal activities, spying on so many private citizens or will they continue to Trash Trump on a daily basis for nothing illegal so far?