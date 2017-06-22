They have gone 0-4 in the last special elections, and they keep blaming the wrong people and coming up with the wrong reasons for their losses.

1. They have broken the federal budget.

That is, if the government gets bigger and bigger and keeps spending money, then the economy will prosper, because for every one dollar the government spends, the expenditure puts at least $1.50 to $2.50 back into the economy. They say this to promote big government. Of course, this is nonsense, no matter how many line graphs they produce to prove their theory. If there really is a multiplier effect, let it happen in the private sector.

3. Obamacare is still a disaster.

Dems and their fact-checkers keep telling us it is not in free fall, but more and more insurance companies are leaving the exchanges.

4. Corporate taxes are still too high.

The top marginal corporate tax rate is 38.92%, which slows business down. So far, the Dems don't show any interest in lowering the rate. Will they work with the GOP to fix it?

5. The tax code is too complicated.

It goes up to 70,000 pages. We need to simplify it. The Dems yawn.

6. They obsess over some sort of Russia collusion.

They can't seem to come to grips with the reality that there is no story there. They comfort themselves after their 2016 loss that impeachment is possible. Anyone with a little sense can see that impeachment is impossible. Yes, Russia did try to hack the elections to cause chaos, as Russia did in the recent French elections, but this is the real world of dog-eat-dog politics and international competition. People don't play fair. There is no evidence of collusion that says Trump intended Russia to interfere and directed the Russians to do so.

7. They are all in for military budget cuts.

The Chinese just successfully tested a hypersonic missile, which probably can't be stopped with missile defense – that is, by shooting it down with another missile. What happens if this technology gets into North Korean hands? We need to strengthen research and development either in the private or in the public sector to upgrade our military. Do the Dems care? No.

8. They seem not to like police officers.

Generic statement: Black lives matter.

Movement: Black Lives Matter.

The first statement is true, while the second one comes with too much baggage. The Dems exploit the confusion. Most of us support our police (and the first statement).

9. They advocate weird sexual public practices.

Privately, anyone can be what he wants if his choice harms no one else. Publicly, if a man who believes he is a woman walks into a public space historically reserved for women, then this action endangers the women because he may be just a pervert. The Dems can't keep advocating obvious nonsense and expect the larger public to like them.

10. They're too shrill and hysterical all the time.

They hate the president. Their buddies in the news media gleefully cry, "Watergate!" They're hysterical about Russia. They're shrill about human-caused imminent global catastrophe. They're hysterical about a white cop war on black men. But the public is not with them.

All in all, the Dems are pushing too hard. It's so odd that otherwise intelligent people can advocate such silliness that destroys themselves and stalls and hinders our country.

It's clear enough that if Trump can do two things, he'll win re-election: simplify the tax code, and roll back the gigantic regulation bureaucracy. Dems either adjust their views, which doesn't seem "imminent," or they'll keep losing the country. And I say the country will be better off with more of their losses.

